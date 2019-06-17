CSC : Announcement on striking off of Kolette Pte Ltd

STRIKING OFF OF A SUBSIDIARY

CSC Holdings Limited (the "Company") has applied to The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to strike-off Kolette Pte Ltd ("KOL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, from the register pursuant to Section 344(2) of the Companies Act, Cap 50. The Board of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to announce that the Company's application has been successful and KOL has been struck off from the register in June 2019.

KOL is an inactive dormant company. The striking off of KOL does not have any material impact on the consolidated net earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ending 31 March 2020.

None of the Directors (other than in their capacity as a director or shareholder of the Company) or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in this transaction.

By the Order of the Board

Lee Quang Loong

Company Secretary

17 June 2019