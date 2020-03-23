Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 24, 2020 6:14

Status New

Announcement Reference SG200324MEETJ6CC

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong

Designation Company Seretary

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Please see attached the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Additional Text COVID-19 STATEMENT The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and will take the appropriate measures to minimise any risk to Shareholders and proxies attending the Annual General Meeting ('AGM').

Additional Text Shareholders and proxies who are feeling unwell on the date of the AGM are advised not to attend the AGM. Shareholders and proxies attending the AGM are advised to arrive at the AGM venue early as precautionary measures may cause delay in the registration process.

Additional Text The Company will continue to provide updates via announcement and its website should there be any latest developments and guidance on the COVID-19 situation which will affect the AGM.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 16/04/2020 14:30:00

Response Deadline Date 14/04/2020 14:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Venue(s) Venue details