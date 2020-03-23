Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Please see attached the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
COVID-19 STATEMENT The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and will take the appropriate measures to minimise any risk to Shareholders and proxies attending the Annual General Meeting ('AGM').
Shareholders and proxies who are feeling unwell on the date of the AGM are advised not to attend the AGM. Shareholders and proxies attending the AGM are advised to arrive at the AGM venue early as precautionary measures may cause delay in the registration process.
The Company will continue to provide updates via announcement and its website should there be any latest developments and guidance on the COVID-19 situation which will affect the AGM.