Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CSE Global Limited    544   SG1G47869290

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 09:09pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 24, 2020 6:14
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200324MEETJ6CC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong
Designation Company Seretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
Additional Text COVID-19 STATEMENT The Company is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it evolves and will take the appropriate measures to minimise any risk to Shareholders and proxies attending the Annual General Meeting ('AGM').
Additional Text Shareholders and proxies who are feeling unwell on the date of the AGM are advised not to attend the AGM. Shareholders and proxies attending the AGM are advised to arrive at the AGM venue early as precautionary measures may cause delay in the registration process.
Additional Text The Company will continue to provide updates via announcement and its website should there be any latest developments and guidance on the COVID-19 situation which will affect the AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 16/04/2020 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date 14/04/2020 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, Room No. 303 & 304 (Level 3), 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,091 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
02/27CSE GLOBAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Exec..
PU
01/06CSE GLOBAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Exec..
PU
01/06CSE GLOBAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Sharehol..
PU
2019CSE GLOBAL : News Release - Cse Secures Two New Contracts In Americas Regions
PU
2019CSE GLOBAL : Acquisition Of 100% Membership Interest In Volta, LLC
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Divestment Of 80% Shareholding In The Issue..
PU
2019CSE GLOBAL LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019CSE GLOBAL : Cash Dividend
PU
2019CSE GLOBAL : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary, CSE-Hankin (Taiwan) Ltd.
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 420 M
EBIT 2019 30,5 M
Net income 2019 22,4 M
Debt 2019 31,3 M
Yield 2019 8,73%
P/E ratio 2019 7,18x
P/E ratio 2020 5,83x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,70  SGD
Last Close Price 0,33  SGD
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 114%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Chong Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED7.94%120
ACCENTURE-28.79%95 516
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-16.85%89 369
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-28.83%84 745
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-34.28%48 382
VMWARE, INC.-30.35%44 160
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group