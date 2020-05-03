Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CSE Global Limited    544   SG1G47869290

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/30
0.395 SGD   +1.28%
06:29pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
06:24pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06:14pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2020 6:04
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200504MEETT3OO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached the following documents: 1. Notice of Adjourned AGM; and 2. Proxy Form for Adjourned AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 27/05/2020 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date 25/05/2020 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Adjourned Annual General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 132,412 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 169,593 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2020 22:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
06:29pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
06:24pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
06:14pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06:09pCSE GLOBAL : Adjourned Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting ..
PU
04/30CSE GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06WAIVER : : Approval From Acra For Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeti..
PU
04/02WAIVER : : Approval For The Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting For..
PU
03/31CSE GLOBAL : Deferment Of Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
03/23ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03/17DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Inte..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 485 M
EBIT 2020 33,9 M
Net income 2020 24,5 M
Finance 2020 42,0 M
Yield 2020 7,18%
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,59  SGD
Last Close Price 0,40  SGD
Spread / Highest target 82,3%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Chong Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED1.28%143
ACCENTURE-14.48%114 722
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.08%108 207
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.74%99 723
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.64%60 349
VMWARE, INC.-17.43%52 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group