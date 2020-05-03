|
Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
05/03/2020 | 06:14pm EDT
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 4, 2020 6:04
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200504MEETT3OO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Tan Lay Hong
Designation
Company Secretary
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please see attached the following documents: 1. Notice of Adjourned AGM; and 2. Proxy Form for Adjourned AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
27/05/2020 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date
25/05/2020 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Adjourned Annual General Meeting will be held by way of electronic means.
|Sales 2020
|485 M
|EBIT 2020
|33,9 M
|Net income 2020
|24,5 M
|Finance 2020
|42,0 M
|Yield 2020
|7,18%
|P/E ratio 2020
|8,07x
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,57x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,33x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,33x
|Capitalization
|202 M
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
0,59 SGD
|Last Close Price
0,40 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
82,3%
|Spread / Average Target
50,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
13,9%