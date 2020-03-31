Log in
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

CSE Global : Deferment Of Annual General Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting Scheduled On 16 April 2020

03/31/2020 | 06:16am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 31, 2020 18:11
Status New
Announcement Sub Title DEFERMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SCHEDULED ON 16 APRIL 2020
Announcement Reference SG200331OTHRT5TO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 69,270 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 10:15:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 501 M
EBIT 2020 35,9 M
Net income 2020 26,0 M
Finance 2020 42,0 M
Yield 2020 8,47%
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
P/E ratio 2021 6,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 171 M
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,63  SGD
Last Close Price 0,34  SGD
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 88,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Chong Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED6.25%120
ACCENTURE-19.35%108 180
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-15.75%100 328
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-17.73%88 565
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-22.94%59 504
VMWARE, INC.-20.60%50 378
