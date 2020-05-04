|
CSE Global : News Release - Cse Secures S$127m In New Orders For 1q2020, Up 47% Yoy
05/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
May 4, 2020 18:45
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
News Release - CSE secures S$127m in new orders for 1Q2020, up 47% yoy
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200504OTHR4PQE
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Tan Lay Hong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please see attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 139,941 bytes)
Disclaimer
CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 10:53:04 UTC
|
|Latest news on CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|485 M
|EBIT 2020
|33,9 M
|Net income 2020
|24,5 M
|Finance 2020
|42,0 M
|Yield 2020
|7,18%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|8,07x
|P/E ratio 2021
|7,57x
|EV / Sales2020
|0,33x
|EV / Sales2021
|0,33x
|Capitalization
|202 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Average target price
|
0,59 SGD
|Last Close Price
|
0,40 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
|
82,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
50,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
13,9%