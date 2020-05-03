Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast May 4, 2020 6:19

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG200504DVCA1EZ6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Tan Lay Hong

Designation Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable

Value 30

Dividend/ Distribution Type Final

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.015

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Notice is hereby given that, subject to shareholders' approval of the payment of the dividend at the Adjourned Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 May 2020, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 15 June 2020.

Additional Text Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate and Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower, #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 15 June 2020 will be registered for the dividend.

Additional Text In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP'), the dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 15/06/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date 12/06/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.015

Pay Date 02/07/2020

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate