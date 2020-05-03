Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.015
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Notice is hereby given that, subject to shareholders' approval of the payment of the dividend at the Adjourned Annual General Meeting scheduled for 27 May 2020, the Share Transfer Books and the Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 15 June 2020.
Additional Text
Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate and Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, Singapore Land Tower, #32-01, Singapore 048623, up to 5.00 pm on 15 June 2020 will be registered for the dividend.
Additional Text
In respect of ordinary shares in securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ('CDP'), the dividend will be paid by the Company to CDP which will, in turn, distribute the dividend to holders of the securities accounts.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
15/06/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
12/06/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.015
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.015
Pay Date
02/07/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
