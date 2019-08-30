|
Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Divestment Of 80% Shareholding In The Issued Share Capital Of S3 Id Pte Ltd
08/30/2019 | 06:11am EDT
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 30, 2019 17:29
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Divestment of 80% shareholding in the issued share capital of S3 ID Pte Ltd
Announcement Reference
SG190830OTHRHT19
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Tan Lay Hong
Designation
|
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
