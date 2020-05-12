CSG : Forms New Experiences Practice to Support Business Transformation Efforts Worldwide

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) has launched a new Experiences Practice focused to helping organizations strategize, design and deliver transformational customer experiences. This new solution-oriented practice provides a comprehensive array of capabilities and methodologies designed to accelerate strategic growth and new business ventures.

“The way customers choose and engage with products and providers is changing, and new disrupters are resetting the standard for a preferred experience," said Huntley Bakich, senior vice president and head of the CSG Experiences Practice. "This evolution is forcing traditional providers to rethink everything from their business models to their customer engagement strategies in order to earn and maintain customer loyalty. CSG's unique 360-degree approach helps uncover and implement the most relevant insights to fuel the creation and delivery of innovations to help companies compete and win."

The CSG Experiences Practice was created from the January 2020 acquisition of certain assets of Tekzenit, Inc., a global digital design firm focused on end-to-end business model innovations. For almost 20 years, Tekzenit has been trusted to design and deliver transformational experiences across a wide variety of industries for companies around the world, including AT&T, Airtel, Capital One, Microsoft and Deutsche Telekom.

CSG’s mission is to deliver innovative customer engagement solutions to help businesses acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. The CSG Experiences Practice focuses on three core areas to help service providers take an outside-in look at their business and identify those areas where they can offer differentiated experiences to drive their long-term success:

Strategy and Consulting: Using a strategic framework that combines proven methods and proprietary tools, CSG identifies and activates stakeholder and customer voices to drive innovation across entire business models.

Design Mastery: Producing unparalleled innovative design, CSG intersects end-user ambitions with art-of-the-possible engagements into award-winning experiences.

Technology Enablement: Leveraging proven methodologies, CSG activates a creative technical capability that exploits imaginative bounds with practical results.

"Earning and fostering customer loyalty will prove to be the deciding platform from which to launch new offerings and capabilities required to adapt and compete in the future," added Bakich. "The CSG Experiences Practice brings a holistic approach to evolving and ultimately transforming customer experiences while overcoming legacy challenges."

For more information about the CSG Experiences Practice, visit csgi.com/experiences.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

