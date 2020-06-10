Log in
CSG International : CKH IOD Selects CSG To Enhance Digital Wholesale and IoT Customer Experience

06/10/2020 | 02:01am EDT

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a new engagement with CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a unit of CK Hutchison’s telecom division, to provide a cloud-native, microservices-based online charging solution for its wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers.

Since 2002, CSG has supported the launch, growth and transformation of CK Hutchison’s Three Group network operators around the world. As part of this new contract, CSG will deploy its Ascendon solution to provide CKH IOD with a centralized group billing and settlement platform that will support its MVNO and IoT clients.

CKH IOD offers a single point of entry through which customers with multinational requirements can access its global footprint. Further, CKH IOD has successfully deployed several central platforms and capabilities that Three Group network operators use to launch new revenue streams.

CSG Ascendon will enable CKH IOD’s wholesale and IoT businesses to seamlessly collect and integrate large data sets, while simplifying the management of various multinational channel partners and digital offers. Ultimately, Ascendon will enable CKH IOD to launch new services faster, while supporting new, innovative business models through a central, cost-effective, cloud-based platform.

The end-to-end solution is also strengthened by CSG Intermediate for enterprise network mediation; CSG Interconnect for managing wholesale, settlement, cost/ revenue allocation; and CSG Managed Services that support ongoing billing operations.

“CKH IOD has grown quickly by empowering wholesale and IoT enterprise customers around the world with cutting-edge digital solutions,” James Kirby, head of CSG’s EMEA business. “As CKH IOD asserts itself as a leader in IoT, we are proud to be their trusted partner, providing cutting-edge, scalable technology that empowers a new wave of growth in digital connectivity.”

CSG is a leading provider of BSS solutions for the communications and media markets with a proven track record in billing and settlement, digital partner management, digital wholesale, routing, service assurance and fraud protection. The company serves more than 300 operators and carriers worldwide – including more than half of companies that make up the ITW Global Leaders Forum. CSG has also been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
