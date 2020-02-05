CSG International : Q4 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 0 02/05/2020 | 06:07pm EST Send by mail :

Forecasting and budgeting;

Certain management compensation incentives; and

Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information: A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;

Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and

Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items: Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;

CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;

non-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and Certain charges excluded from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position. CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 2 treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Operating Adjusted Operating Margin Non-GAAP Exclusions Revenues Income Percentage EPS Transaction fees................................................... X - X - Restructuring and reorganization charges ........... - X X X Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets ..... - X X X Earn-out compensation ................................... - X X X Transaction-related costs ................................ - X X X Stock-based compensation .................................. - X X X Amortization of original issue discount ("OID").... - - - X Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt ................. - - - X Unusual income tax matters................................. - - - X CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons: Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG's payment services contracts, to third- party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenues provides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenues with historical and future periods, as well as with other payments companies.

These charges are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring core business operating results.

The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods. CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 3 Acquisition-related expenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring core business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance, debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues: The reconciliations of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP revenues .............................. $ 254,747 $ 247,267 $ 996,810 $ 875,059 Less: Transaction fees ................... (17,840) (15,602) (69,114) (15,602) Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (1) .. $ 236,907 $ 231,665 $ 927,696 $ 859,457 Non-GAAP adjusted revenues are defined as GAAP revenues less transaction fees. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 5 gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees. Non-GAAP Operating Income: The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP operating income........................................... $ 30,258 $ 29,425 $ 126,109 $ 104,932 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2).......... 1,563 1,633 4,834 8,661 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets ....... 3,095 3,326 12,603 9,699 Earn-out compensation..................................... - 1,260 1,260 1,260 Transaction-related costs ................................. - 1,034 - 3,653 Stock-based compensation (2) ................................ 6,624 4,722 20,896 19,650 Non-GAAP operating income................................... $ 41,540 $ 41,400 $ 165,702 $ 147,855 Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (1) ........................... $ 236,907 $ 231,665 $ 927,696 $ 859,457 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage . 17.5 % 17.9 % 17.9 % 17.2 % Stock-based compensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges. Non-GAAP EPS: The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income............................................... $ 22,581 $ 0.70 $ 20,898 $ 0.64 GAAP income tax provision (3) .......................... 1,633 4,669 GAAP income before income taxes ................... 24,214 25,567 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2).... 1,563 1,633 Acquisition-related costs: Amortization of acquired intangible assets . 3,095 3,326 Earn-out compensation............................... - 1,260 Transaction-related costs ........................... - 1,034 Stock-based compensation (2) .......................... 6,624 4,722 Amortization of OID ............................................ 720 680 Non-GAAP income before income taxes ........... 36,216 38,222 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) .................. (4,306 ) (7,247 ) Non-GAAP net income....................................... $ 31,910 $ 0.98 $ 30,975 $ 0.95 CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 6 Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amounts EPS (4) Amounts EPS (4) GAAP net income................................................ $ 82,770 $ 2.55 $ 66,130 $ 2.01 GAAP income tax provision (3) ........................... 22,953 20,857 GAAP income before income taxes .................... 105,723 86,987 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2)..... 4,834 8,661 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets .. 12,603 9,699 Earn-out compensation................................ 1,260 1,260 Transaction-related costs ............................ - 3,653 Stock-based compensation (2) ........................... 20,896 19,650 Loss on extinguishment of debt .......................... - 810 Amortization of OID ............................................. 2,819 2,664 Non-GAAP income before income taxes ............ 148,135 133,384 Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) ................... (33,404 ) (32,786 ) Non-GAAP net income........................................ $ 114,731 $ 3.53 $ 100,598 $ 3.06 For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 7% and 22%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 12% and 23%, respectively. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 18% and 24%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 19% and 25%, respectively. The outstanding diluted shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were 32.4 million and 32.5 million, respectively, and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 were 32.6 million and 32.9 million, respectively. CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 7 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 22,58 20,89 GAAP net income.................................................................. $ 1 $ 8 $ 82,770 $ 66,130 GAAP income tax provision (3) .......................................... 1,633 4,669 22,953 20,857 Interest expense (5)............................................................ 4,300 4,465 17,748 17,667 Amortization of OID ............................................................ 720 680 2,819 2,664 Loss on extinguishment of debt .......................................... - - - 810 Interest and investment income and other, net .................. 1,024 (1,287 ) (181) 30,25 29,42 126,10 GAAP operating income........................................................ 8 5 9 Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) .................... 1,563 1,633 4,834 (3,196) 104,93 2 8,661 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) .............. 3,095 3,326 12,603 9,699 Earn-out compensation.................................................. - 1,260 1,260 1,260 Transaction-related costs .............................................. - 1,034 - 3,653 Stock-based compensation (2) ........................................... 6,624 4,722 20,896 19,650 Amortization of other intangible assets (6) ......................... 2,897 2,521 10,641 9,517 Amortization of client contract costs (6).............................. 4,705 6,096 20,779 23,381 Depreciation........................................................................ 5,503 5,011 21,422 18,304 54,64 55,02 218,54 199,05 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA................................................ $ 5 $ 8 $ 4 $ 7 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non- GAAP adjusted revenues.............................................. 23 % 24 % 24% 23% Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below. Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Amortization of acquired intangible assets . $ 3,095 $ 3,326 $ 12,603 $ 9,699 Amortization of other intangible assets....... 2,897 2,521 10,641 9,517 Amortization of client contract costs ........... 4,705 6,096 20,779 23,381 Amortization of deferred financing costs .... 424 411 1,677 1,731 Total amortization .................................. $ 11,121 $ 12,354 $ 45,700 $ 44,328 CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 8 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands): Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities....... $ 43,549 $ 70,072 $ 151,076 $ 143,341 Purchases of software, property and equipment ..................................... (9,613) (13,057) (37,319 ) (57,104) Non-GAAP free cash flow ...................... $ 33,936 $ 57,015 $ 113,757 $ 86,237 Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2020 Financial Guidance Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues: The reconciliation of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues, as included in CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance, is as follows: 2020 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP revenues ............................................................................ $ 990,000 $ 1,030,000 Less: Transaction fees ................................................................ (73,000) (80,000 ) Non-GAAP adjusted revenues ..................................................... $ 917,000 $ 950,000 Non-GAAP Operating Income: The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages): 2020 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Operating Income GAAP operating income ........................................................ $ 114,000 $ 128,600 Restructuring and reorganization charges ............................ 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets....................... 11,400 11,400 Stock-based compensation ................................................... 21,500 21,500 Non-GAAP operating income ................................................ $ 147,000 $ 161,600 Operating Margin Percentage GAAP revenues..................................................................... $ 990,000 $ 1,030,000 GAAP operating margin percentage ..................................... 11.5 % 12.5 % Non-GAAP adjusted revenues .............................................. $ 917,000 $ 950,000 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage ............... 16.0 % 17.0 % CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 9 Non-GAAP EPS: The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts): 2020 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Amounts EPS (8) Amounts EPS (8) GAAP net income......................................................... $ 68,800 $ 2.13 $ 79,500 $ 2.46 GAAP income tax provision (7) .................................... 25,500 29,400 GAAP income before income taxes ............................. 94,300 108,900 Restructuring and reorganization charges ................... 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets ............. 11,400 11,400 Stock-based compensation.......................................... 21,500 21,500 Amortization of OID ...................................................... 3,000 3,000 Non-GAAP income before income taxes ..................... 130,300 144,900 Non-GAAP income tax provision (7) ............................ (34,500) (38,400 ) Non-GAAP net income................................................. $ 95,800 $ 2.96 $ 106,500 $ 3.29 For 2020, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP and non-GAAP purposes is expected to be approximately 27%. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32 million. CSG Systems International, Inc. February 5, 2020 Page 10 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance (in thousands, except percentages): 2020 Guidance Range Low Range High Range GAAP net income ........................................................................ $ 68,800 $ 79,500 GAAP income tax provision (7) ................................................. 25,500 29,400 Interest expense........................................................................ 16,800 16,800 Amortization of OID ................................................................... 3,000 3,000 Interest and investment income and other, net......................... (100 ) (100 ) ..............................................................GAAP operating income 114,000 128,600 Restructuring and reorganization charges ................................ 100 100 Acquisition-related expenses: Amortization of acquired intangible assets .......................... 11,400 11,400 Stock-based compensation ....................................................... 21,500 21,500 Amortization of other intangible assets ..................................... 9,000 9,000 Amortization of client contract costs ......................................... 18,700 18,700 Depreciation .............................................................................. 27,700 27,700 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ...................................................... $ 202,400 $ 217,000 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP adjusted revenues ................................................................. 22 % 23 % Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands): 2020 Guidance Range Low Range High Range Cash flows from operating activities ....................................... $ 130,000 $ 155,000 Purchases of software, property and equipment............... (25,000) (35,000) Non-GAAP free cash flow ...................................................... $ 105,000 $ 120,000 Attachments Original document

