Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSG Systems International, Inc.    CSGS

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSG International : Q4 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 06:07pm EST

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 1

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

DISCLOSURES FOR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Limitations

To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), CSG uses non-GAAP adjusted revenues, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP free cash flow. CSG believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with its GAAP financial measures, provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by CSG's management in its financial and operational decision making. CSG uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the following purposes:

  • Certain internal financial planning, reporting, and analysis;
  • Forecasting and budgeting;
  • Certain management compensation incentives; and
  • Communications with CSG's Board of Directors, stockholders, financial analysts, and investors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are provided with the intent of providing investors with the following information:

  • A more complete understanding of CSG's underlying operational results, trends, and cash generating capabilities;
  • Consistency and comparability with CSG's historical financial results; and
  • Comparability to similar companies, many of which present similarnon-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. Limitations with the use of non-GAAP financial measures include the following items:

  • Non-GAAPfinancial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles;
  • The way in which CSG calculatesnon-GAAP financial measures may differ from the way in which other companies calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures;
  • Non-GAAPfinancial measures do not include all items of income and expense that affect
    CSG's operations and that are required by GAAP to be included in financial statements;
  • Certain adjustments to CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures result in the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in CSG's financial statements in future periods; and
  • Certain charges excluded from CSG'snon-GAAP financial measures are cash expenses, and therefore do impact CSG's cash position.

CSG compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement only. Additionally, CSG provides specific information regarding the

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 2

treatment of GAAP amounts considered in preparing the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciles each n on-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Basis of Presentation

The table below outlines the exclusions from CSG's non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted

Operating

Adjusted

Operating

Margin

Non-GAAP Exclusions

Revenues

Income

Percentage

EPS

Transaction fees...................................................

X

-

X

-

Restructuring and reorganization charges ...........

-

X

X

X

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets .....

-

X

X

X

Earn-out compensation ...................................

-

X

X

X

Transaction-related costs ................................

-

X

X

X

Stock-based compensation ..................................

-

X

X

X

Amortization of original issue discount ("OID")....

-

-

-

X

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt .................

-

-

-

X

Unusual income tax matters.................................

-

-

-

X

CSG believes that excluding certain items in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding CSG's performance and these items are excluded for the following reasons:

  • Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and otherpayment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG's payment services contracts, to third- party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees. The exclusion of these fees in calculating CSG's non-GAAP adjusted revenues provides management and investors an additional means to use to compare CSG's current revenues with historical and future periods, as well as with other payments companies.
  • Restructuring and reorganization charges are expenses that result from cost reduction initiatives and/or significant changes to CSG's business, to include such things as involuntary employee terminations, changes in management structure, divestitures of businesses, facility consolidations and abandonments, and fundamental reorganizations impacting operational focus and direction.
    These charges are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring core business operating results.
    The exclusion of these items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 3

  • Acquisition-relatedexpenses include amortization of acquired intangible assets, earn-out compensation, and transaction-related costs. Transaction-related costs, which typically include expenses related to legal, accounting, and other professional services, are direct and incremental expenses related to business acquisitions, and thus, are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring core business operating results. The total amount of acquisition-related expenses can vary significantly between periods based on the number and size of acquisition activities, previously acquired intangible assets becoming fully amortized, and ultimate realization of earn-out compensation. In addition, the timing of these expenses may not directly correlate with underlying performance of the CSG's operations. Therefore, the exclusion of acquisition-related expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with historical and future periods.
  • Stock-basedcompensation results from CSG's issuance of equity awards to its employees under incentive compensation programs. The amount of this incentive compensation in any period is not generally linked to the level of performance by employees or CSG. The exclusion of these expenses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to evaluate the non-cash expense related to compensation included in CSG's results of operations, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash generating capabilities of CSG's business.
  • The convertible notes OID is the result of allocating a portion of the principal balance of the debt at issuance to the equity component of the instrument, as required under current accounting rules. This OID is then amortized to interest expense over the life of the respective convertible debt instrument. The interest expense related to the amortization of the OID is anon-cash expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash interest costs of
    CSG's convertible notes for cash flow, liquidity, and debt service purposes.
  • Gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt are a result of the refinancing of CSG's credit agreement and/or repurchase of CSG's convertible notes. These activities are not considered reflective of CSG's recurring core business operating results. Any resulting gain or loss is generallynon-cash income or expense, and therefore, the exclusion of this item allows investors to further evaluate the cash impact of these repurchases for cash flow and liquidity purposes. In addition, the exclusion of these gains and losses in calculating CSG's non-GAAP EPS allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current operating results with historical and future periods.
  • Unusual items within CSG's quarterly and/or annual income tax expense can occur from such things as income tax accounting timing matters, income taxes related to unusual events, or as a result of different treatment of certain items for book accounting and income tax purposes.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 4

Consideration of such items in calculating CSG's non-GAAP financial measures allows management and investors an additional means to compare CSG's current financial results with

historical and future periods.

CSG also reports non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP free cash flow. Management believes

non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to investors in evaluating CSG's operating performance,

debt servicing capabilities, and enterprise valuation. CSG defines non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency transaction adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, and unusual items, such as restructuring and reorganization charges, and gains and losses related to the extinguishment of debt, as discussed above. Additionally, management uses non-GAAP free cash flow, among other measures, to assess its financial performance and cash generating capabilities, and believes that it is useful to investors because

it shows CSG's cash available to service debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, repurchase

its common stock, pay cash dividends, and fund ongoing operations. CSG defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash flows from operating activities less the purchases of software, property and equipment.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues:

The reconciliations of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands):

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP revenues ..............................

$

254,747

$

247,267

$

996,810

$

875,059

Less: Transaction fees ...................

(17,840)

(15,602)

(69,114)

(15,602)

Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (1) ..

$

236,907

$

231,665

$

927,696

$

859,457

  1. Non-GAAPadjusted revenues are defined as GAAP revenues less transaction fees. Transaction fees are primarily comprised of interchange and other payment-related fees paid, in conjunction with the delivery of service to clients under CSG's payment services contracts, to third-party payment processors and financial institutions by CSG. Because CSG controls the integrated service provided under its payment services client contracts, these transaction fees are presented

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 5

gross, and not netted against revenues; however, other payments companies who do not provide and/or control an integrated service present their revenues net of transaction fees.

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP operating income...........................................

$

30,258

$

29,425

$

126,109

$

104,932

Restructuring and reorganization charges (2)..........

1,563

1,633

4,834

8,661

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets .......

3,095

3,326

12,603

9,699

Earn-out compensation.....................................

-

1,260

1,260

1,260

Transaction-related costs .................................

-

1,034

-

3,653

Stock-based compensation (2) ................................

6,624

4,722

20,896

19,650

Non-GAAP operating income...................................

$

41,540

$

41,400

$ 165,702

$ 147,855

Non-GAAP adjusted revenues (1) ...........................

$

236,907

$

231,665

$ 927,696

$ 859,457

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage .

17.5

%

17.9

%

17.9

%

17.2

%

  1. Stock-basedcompensation included in the tables above and following excludes amounts that have been recorded in restructuring and reorganization charges.

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliations of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS for the indicated periods are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Amounts

EPS (4)

Amounts

EPS (4)

GAAP net income...............................................

$

22,581

$

0.70

$

20,898

$

0.64

GAAP income tax provision (3) ..........................

1,633

4,669

GAAP income before income taxes ...................

24,214

25,567

Restructuring and reorganization charges (2)....

1,563

1,633

Acquisition-related costs:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets .

3,095

3,326

Earn-out compensation...............................

-

1,260

Transaction-related costs ...........................

-

1,034

Stock-based compensation (2) ..........................

6,624

4,722

Amortization of OID ............................................

720

680

Non-GAAP income before income taxes ...........

36,216

38,222

Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) ..................

(4,306 )

(7,247

)

Non-GAAP net income.......................................

$

31,910

$

0.98

$

30,975

$

0.95

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 6

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Amounts

EPS (4)

Amounts

EPS (4)

GAAP net income................................................

$

82,770

$

2.55

$

66,130

$

2.01

GAAP income tax provision (3) ...........................

22,953

20,857

GAAP income before income taxes ....................

105,723

86,987

Restructuring and reorganization charges (2).....

4,834

8,661

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets ..

12,603

9,699

Earn-out compensation................................

1,260

1,260

Transaction-related costs ............................

-

3,653

Stock-based compensation (2) ...........................

20,896

19,650

Loss on extinguishment of debt ..........................

-

810

Amortization of OID .............................................

2,819

2,664

Non-GAAP income before income taxes ............

148,135

133,384

Non-GAAP income tax provision (3) ...................

(33,404

)

(32,786

)

Non-GAAP net income........................................

$

114,731

$

3.53

$

100,598

$

3.06

  1. For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 7% and 22%, respectively, and thenon-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 12% and 23%, respectively.

For the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, the GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 18% and 24%, respectively, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rates were approximately 19% and 25%, respectively.

  1. The outstanding diluted shares for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were 32.4 million and 32.5 million, respectively, and for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 were 32.6 million and 32.9 million, respectively.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 7

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands, except percentages):

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

22,58

20,89

GAAP net income..................................................................

$

1

$

8

$

82,770

$

66,130

GAAP income tax provision (3) ..........................................

1,633

4,669

22,953

20,857

Interest expense (5)............................................................

4,300

4,465

17,748

17,667

Amortization of OID ............................................................

720

680

2,819

2,664

Loss on extinguishment of debt ..........................................

-

-

-

810

Interest and investment income and other, net ..................

1,024

(1,287 )

(181)

30,25

29,42

126,10

GAAP operating income........................................................

8

5

9

Restructuring and reorganization charges (2) ....................

1,563

1,633

4,834

(3,196)

104,93

2

8,661

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) ..............

3,095

3,326

12,603

9,699

Earn-out compensation..................................................

-

1,260

1,260

1,260

Transaction-related costs ..............................................

-

1,034

-

3,653

Stock-based compensation (2) ...........................................

6,624

4,722

20,896

19,650

Amortization of other intangible assets (6) .........................

2,897

2,521

10,641

9,517

Amortization of client contract costs (6)..............................

4,705

6,096

20,779

23,381

Depreciation........................................................................

5,503

5,011

21,422

18,304

54,64

55,02

218,54

199,05

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA................................................

$

5

$

8

$

4

$

7

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-

GAAP adjusted revenues..............................................

23 %

24 %

24%

23%

  1. Interest expense includes amortization of deferred financing costs as provided in Note 6 below.
  2. Amortization on the statement of cash flows is made up of the following items for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Amortization of acquired intangible assets .

$

3,095

$

3,326

$

12,603

$

9,699

Amortization of other intangible assets.......

2,897

2,521

10,641

9,517

Amortization of client contract costs ...........

4,705

6,096

20,779

23,381

Amortization of deferred financing costs ....

424

411

1,677

1,731

Total amortization ..................................

$

11,121

$

12,354

$

45,700

$

44,328

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 8

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow

measure to cash flows from operating activities are provided below for the indicated periods (in thousands):

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities.......

$

43,549

$

70,072

$

151,076

$

143,341

Purchases of software, property and

equipment .....................................

(9,613)

(13,057)

(37,319 )

(57,104)

Non-GAAP free cash flow ......................

$

33,936

$

57,015

$

113,757

$

86,237

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2020 Financial Guidance

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenues:

The reconciliation of GAAP revenues to non-GAAP adjusted revenues, as included in CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance, is as follows:

2020 Guidance Range

Low Range

High Range

GAAP revenues ............................................................................

$

990,000

$

1,030,000

Less: Transaction fees ................................................................

(73,000)

(80,000 )

Non-GAAP adjusted revenues .....................................................

$

917,000

$

950,000

Non-GAAP Operating Income:

The reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income, as included in CSG's 2020

full year financial guidance, is as follows (in thousands, except percentages):

2020 Guidance Range

Low Range

High Range

Operating Income

GAAP operating income ........................................................

$

114,000

$

128,600

Restructuring and reorganization charges ............................

100

100

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets.......................

11,400

11,400

Stock-based compensation ...................................................

21,500

21,500

Non-GAAP operating income ................................................

$

147,000

$

161,600

Operating Margin Percentage

GAAP revenues.....................................................................

$

990,000

$

1,030,000

GAAP operating margin percentage .....................................

11.5

%

12.5

%

Non-GAAP adjusted revenues ..............................................

$

917,000

$

950,000

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin percentage ...............

16.0

%

17.0

%

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 9

Non-GAAP EPS:

The reconciliation of GAAP EPS to non-GAAP EPS as included in CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance is as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):

2020 Guidance Range

Low Range

High Range

Amounts

EPS (8)

Amounts

EPS (8)

GAAP net income.........................................................

$

68,800

$

2.13

$

79,500

$

2.46

GAAP income tax provision (7) ....................................

25,500

29,400

GAAP income before income taxes .............................

94,300

108,900

Restructuring and reorganization charges ...................

100

100

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets .............

11,400

11,400

Stock-based compensation..........................................

21,500

21,500

Amortization of OID ......................................................

3,000

3,000

Non-GAAP income before income taxes .....................

130,300

144,900

Non-GAAP income tax provision (7) ............................

(34,500)

(38,400 )

Non-GAAP net income.................................................

$

95,800

$

2.96

$

106,500

$

3.29

  1. For 2020, the estimated effective income tax rate for GAAP andnon-GAAP purposes is expected to be approximately 27%.
  2. Theweighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 32 million.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

February 5, 2020

Page 10

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to GAAP net income is provided below for CSG's 2020 full year financial guidance (in

thousands, except percentages):

2020 Guidance Range

Low Range

High Range

GAAP net income ........................................................................

$

68,800

$

79,500

GAAP income tax provision (7) .................................................

25,500

29,400

Interest expense........................................................................

16,800

16,800

Amortization of OID ...................................................................

3,000

3,000

Interest and investment income and other, net.........................

(100

)

(100

)

..............................................................GAAP operating income

114,000

128,600

Restructuring and reorganization charges ................................

100

100

Acquisition-related expenses:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets ..........................

11,400

11,400

Stock-based compensation .......................................................

21,500

21,500

Amortization of other intangible assets .....................................

9,000

9,000

Amortization of client contract costs .........................................

18,700

18,700

Depreciation ..............................................................................

27,700

27,700

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA ......................................................

$

202,400

$

217,000

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of non-GAAP

adjusted revenues .................................................................

22

%

23

%

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow:

CSG's calculation of non-GAAP free cash flow and the reconciliation of CSG's non-GAAP free cash flow

measure to cash flows from operating activities is provided below for the indicated period (in thousands):

2020 Guidance Range

Low Range

High Range

Cash flows from operating activities .......................................

$

130,000

$

155,000

Purchases of software, property and equipment...............

(25,000)

(35,000)

Non-GAAP free cash flow ......................................................

$

105,000

$

120,000

Disclaimer

CSG Systems International Inc. published this content on 05 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2020 23:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL,
06:07pCSG INTERNATIONAL : Q4 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
04:10pCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (f..
AQ
04:10pCSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Record Revenues for Fourth Quarter and Full ..
BU
08:02aCSG : Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/14CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
01/14CSG : Appoints Haiyan Song to Its Board of Directors
BU
01/02CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL : to Hold 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings C..
BU
2019CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regu..
AQ
2019CSG : and Comcast Announce a 5-year Contract Extension
BU
2019CSG : Systems International Issues Initial 2020 Guidance
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 921 M
EBIT 2019 164 M
Net income 2019 80,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,73%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,76x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 57,00  $
Last Close Price 51,93  $
Spread / Highest target 17,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,76%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bret Charles Griess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Shepherd Group President & Executive Vice President
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Rolland B. Johns Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kenneth M. Kennedy Executive VP, President-Technology & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.78%1 636
ACCENTURE0.93%132 314
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.24%121 129
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.50%112 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.18%75 567
VMWARE, INC.1.19%61 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group