CSG : Names Sudhansu Panigrahi to Lead India Operations

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) has appointed Sudhansu Panigrahi as vice president and center head of the company’s India location to lead an expanding group of experts in Bangalore.

“CSG is extremely pleased to add such a forward-thinking, qualified member of the information technology industry to our team,” said Christine Mellon, chief human resources officer, CSG. “Sudhansu’s industry expertise and proven ability to successfully strategize and optimize operations, equips him to directly impact CSG’s global growth initiatives through building strong, trusted relationships with key stakeholders and international teams.”

With nearly 30 years of experience in the information technology and services space, Sudhansu comes to CSG from UST Global, a leading digital technology services company where he spent six years as the Center Head for the Bangalore and Hyderabad delivery locations. In this role, he provided strategy and direction across operations, customer satisfaction, branding, and associate engagement initiatives growing the Bangalore center from 500 employees to more than 5,000.

Prior to joining UST Global, Sudhansu held leadership roles at Ness Technology, iSOFT, and Headstrong in Bangalore with a preceding 14 years spent in the United States working at Discover Card and CVS Caremark before returning to India in 2007.

“As the technology space evolves with incredible speed, CSG’s unmatched digital monetization and customer engagement solutions position it as an industry leader in Bangalore and across the globe,” said Sudhansu. “Still, there is opportunity to grow within our space and it is my goal to expand CSG’s reach in India and provide insights and guidance that will drive performance improvements for our clients and the industry at large.”

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allows companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

