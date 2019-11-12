CSG : and Freedom Mobile Expand Partnership to Give Exceptional Service to Canadian Customers

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has extended its partnership with Freedom Mobile, a division of Shaw Communications Inc., to provide additional business and IT operations managed services that will result in continued exceptional customer experiences for wireless subscribers.

CSG supports Freedom Mobile in addressing customer inquiries related to billing and payment management, error processing and service disruptions. CSG also provides proactive monitoring of business operations and best-in-class IT support.

“Our partnership with CSG helps us streamline our operations so that we can continue to give excellent customer service to our subscribers while providing enhanced BSS and real-time rating systems availability and reliability, as well as reduce our costs,” said Brian O'Shaughnessy, senior vice president, Wireless and 5G Technology, Freedom Mobile.

Serving more than 1.65 million subscribers as of Aug. 31, 2019, Freedom Mobile has expanded its network and retail presence to new markets in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario throughout 2019. The managed services provided by CSG support Freedom Mobile as the wireless provider looks to offer more Canadians additional choice and affordable plans.

“CSG is excited to grow its long-standing partnership with Freedom Mobile to provide the highest level of support to their rapidly growing business,” said Richard Ullenius, vice president, global managed services. “In doing so, we will leverage our managed services infrastructure and capabilities to help Freedom Mobile simplify and fortify its business processes, while reducing annual costs related to its IT operations.”

In partnering with CSG, Freedom Mobile benefits from the company’s seasoned experience and proven track record with their expertise in managing applications and business support systems (BSS) operations.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

