Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSG Systems International, Inc.    CSGS

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSG : and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it has been selected by the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum (GLF) to support the creation of an open blockchain ecosystem aimed at revolutionizing carrier inter-service provider settlement processes by enabling automation and improving security. CSG will leverage its expertise in interconnect and wholesale to help the GLF identify ways the technology can facilitate rapid and cost-efficient wholesale settlement between carriers and their partners as they deliver all types of services to their customers.

Blockchain technology can be used to streamline complex carrier agreement and settlement processes. This includes reducing the amount of time it takes to put contracts in place between carriers, as well as speeding up the process for carriers to settle financial agreements, lowering collection times.

The ecosystem, called the Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), is expected to launch later this year and will be governed by a collaborative structure of both carriers and leading technology providers, including CSG (video). The CBN, and the collaborative industry-wide governance framework, will serve the wider information and technology service provider community by avoiding fragmentation and helping accelerate adoption of automated settlement applications. It will also help facilitate the development of open-source standards and APIs that enable service-provider interoperability of blockchain-enabled services.

“CSG is excited to partner with the ITW GLF to create a unified blockchain ecosystem,” said Finn Kornbo, director of product management, CSG. “The adoption of blockchain technology helps carriers reduce costs, while enhancing revenue growth by supporting the launch of new and innovated services brought about by 5G, IoT and other industry advancements.”

The partnership closely follows CSG’s launch of the wholesale business support systems (BSS) industry’s first blockchain technology lab solving the industry’s toughest business challenges by leveraging the wider application of blockchain, as well as explore new applications for the technology in areas including trading, routing, roaming, fraud and partner management (video).

CSG is a leader in the BSS industry for the wholesale market with a long-standing track record in disciplines including trading, routing, QoS assurance and inter-carrier billing and settlement. The company serves more than 300 operators and carriers worldwide – including more than half of companies that make up the ITW Global Leaders Forum.

About CSG

CSG is a provider of software and services that help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience. For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, providing revenue management and digital monetization, payments, and customer engagement solutions to help our customers tackle any business challenge and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually. CSG is the trusted partner driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL,
01:25pCSG : and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications..
BU
06/19CSG : Journey Orchestration Solution Powers a Customer-centric Experience in Tod..
BU
06/11CSG : Drives Monetization Opportunities in 5G Networks
BU
06/06CSG : to Present at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference
BU
06/04CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL : Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Co..
BU
06/03CSG : to Present at the 2019 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference
BU
06/03CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/20CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
05/20CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
05/20CSG : Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 916 M
EBIT 2019 160 M
Net income 2019 74,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,58
P/E ratio 2020 18,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,71x
Capitalization 1 598 M
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 51,7 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bret Charles Griess President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian A. Shepherd Group President & Executive Vice President
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Rolland B. Johns EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lonnie Mahrt Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.52.63%1 466
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES20.20%121 590
ACCENTURE31.98%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.46%113 730
VMWARE, INC.28.00%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.94%67 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About