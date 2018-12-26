Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSI Compressco LP    CCLP

CSI COMPRESSCO LP (CCLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/26 10:00:00 pm
2.335 USD   +2.86%
2016CSI COMPRESSCO LP : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TETRA Technologies, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Brady M. Murphy as a Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:06pm CET

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or "the Company") (NYSE: TTI) today announced that its board of directors has appointed TETRA President and Chief Operating Officer, Brady M. Murphy, as a member of the board of directors, effective December 19, 2018.

"Brady brings a wealth of energy services knowledge and experience to TETRA," said Bill Sullivan, TETRA's Chairman of the Board.  "He has made significant accomplishments as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and will continue to do so as a member of the board of directors."

Stuart M. Brightman, TETRA's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased to welcome Brady to his expanded leadership role as a member of our board.  Since joining TETRA, he has made significant contributions in the areas of operational excellence and strategic direction.  We are confident that Brady's leadership will tangibly enhance TETRA's competitive position and contribute to sustained shareholder value well into the future."

Mr. Murphy has served as President and Chief Operating Officer for TETRA since February 2018 and will continue in these roles in addition to serving as a member of TETRA's board.  Prior to joining TETRA, Mr. Murphy served as Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Group B.V., a private company focused on strategic technologies for the upstream energy industry.  Prior to this role, Mr. Murphy served at Halliburton and its affiliated companies for 34 years holding executive management roles in global and regional business development, marketing and operations.  Mr. Murphy received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About TETRA
TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment.  TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership. Visit the company's website at www.tetratec.com.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-appointment-of-brady-m-murphy-as-a-director-300770849.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSI COMPRESSCO LP
10:06pTETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces Appointment of Brady M. Murphy as a Directo..
PR
12:15pCSI COMPRESSCO LP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
12/21CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
12/12CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
12/04CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
11/14NEW RESEARCH : Key Drivers of Growth for L3 Technologies, Fox Factory Holding, R..
AQ
11/13CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/07CSI COMPRESSCO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.