Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSI Compressco LP    CCLP

CSI COMPRESSCO LP

(CCLP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TETRA Technologies, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:01am EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 results before the opening of the market on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Following the release, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 10127860, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, and compression services and equipment. TETRA owns an equity interest, including all of the general partner interest, in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), a master limited partnership. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-300888252.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSI COMPRESSCO LP
07:01aTETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Confer..
PR
06/27CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/08CSI COMPRESSCO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dir..
AQ
05/03CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Tetra Technologies, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Brady ..
PR
04/30CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18CSI COMPRESSCO LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Confer..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group