CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

CSL Limited
99 051 588 348
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Robert Andrew Cuthbertson
22 October 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct interest
Date of change
27 August (exercise of Performance Rights
15 August 2019 (lapse of Performance
Rights)
No. of securities held prior to change
78,091 Ordinary Shares
20,487 Performance Rights
15,278 Performance Share Units
Class
Ordinary Shares
|
-
Number acquired
6,743
Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
6,743
Performance Rights (exercise)
|
Performance Rights (lapse)
Value/Consideration
Nil.
No. of securities held after change
84,834
Ordinary Shares
11,389
Performance Rights
15,278
Performance Share Units
Nature of change
Exercise of Performance Rights pursuant to
Lapsing of unvested Performance Rights
pursuant to the Plan.
Fiona Mead
Company Secretary
30 August 2019
