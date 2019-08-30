Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
235.43 AUD   +1.04%
12:51aCSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/23CSL : Seqirus to Present Data on Pandemic and Seasonal Influenza Vaccines at OPTIONS X Conference
AQ
08/23CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:51am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CSL Limited

ABN

99 051 588 348

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Andrew Cuthbertson

Date of last notice

22 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

27 August (exercise of Performance Rights

15 August 2019 (lapse of Performance

Rights)

No. of securities held prior to change

78,091 Ordinary Shares

20,487 Performance Rights

15,278 Performance Share Units

Class

Ordinary Shares

Performance Rights under the CSL Limited

Performance Rights Plan (the Plan). Subject

to satisfaction of certain performance

hurdles, the payment of the applicable

exercise price (in the case of an Option), and

the other rules of the Plan, each Performance

Right and Option carries the right to

subscribe for or acquire one ordinary share in

CSL Limited.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

6,743

Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

6,743

Performance Rights (exercise)

2,355

Performance Rights (lapse)

Value/Consideration

Nil.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

84,834

Ordinary Shares

11,389

Performance Rights

15,278

Performance Share Units

Nature of change

Exercise of Performance Rights pursuant to

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

the Plan.

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Lapsing of unvested Performance Rights

pursuant to the Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

No

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Fiona Mead

Company Secretary

30 August 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 04:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSL LIMITED
12:51aCSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/23CSL : Seqirus to Present Data on Pandemic and Seasonal Influenza Vaccines at OPT..
AQ
08/23CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/14CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL
PU
08/13CSL : Annual Profit Rises On Immunoglobulin, Flu-Vaccine Sales
DJ
07/18CSL LIMITED : - Anjana Narain to Lead Seqirus Influenza Vaccines Business
AQ
07/16CSL : Seqirus is First-to-Market with U.S. 2019/20 Influenza Vaccines
AQ
06/21CSL : Behring to showcase clinical advances and insights in Chronic Inflammatory..
AQ
06/20CSL : Correction to CSL China Sales Article on Thursday
DJ
06/20CSL : Flags One-Time Hit to China Albumin Sales With Distribution Change
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 239 M
EBIT 2020 4 018 M
Net income 2020 3 035 M
Debt 2020 5 727 M
Yield 2020 1,22%
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
EV / Sales2020 8,49x
EV / Sales2021 7,57x
Capitalization 107 B
Chart CSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 237,86  AUD
Last Close Price 235,43  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Roger Perreault Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Anthony McNamee Chairman
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Cuthbertson Chief Scientific Officer
Charmaine Gittleson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSL LIMITED25.84%71 266
BIOGEN INC.-26.54%40 776
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS15.21%24 950
GRIFOLS26.20%19 028
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%15 625
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.-12.38%13 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group