CSL : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CSL Limited ABN 99 051 588 348

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Andrew Cuthbertson Date of last notice 22 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 27 August (exercise of Performance Rights 15 August 2019 (lapse of Performance Rights) No. of securities held prior to change 78,091 Ordinary Shares 20,487 Performance Rights 15,278 Performance Share Units Class Ordinary Shares Performance Rights under the CSL Limited Performance Rights Plan (the Plan). Subject to satisfaction of certain performance hurdles, the payment of the applicable exercise price (in the case of an Option), and the other rules of the Plan, each Performance Right and Option carries the right to subscribe for or acquire one ordinary share in CSL Limited.