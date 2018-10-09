Log in
News Summary

CSL : Donates to Indonesian Relief Operations

10/09/2018 | 06:22am CEST

CSL today announced an AUD$50,000 donation in support of Indonesian earthquake and tsunami relief efforts.

MELBOURNE, Australia. - 9 October 2018 -CSL today announced an AUD$50,000 donation in support of Indonesian earthquake and tsunami relief efforts.

The donation will help provide urgently needed aid to people and communities affected by a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami in Sulawesi.

CSL's donation will be channelled through the Australian Red Cross as well as the Swiss National Donation Day for Indonesia.

'Our thoughts are with the thousands of people in Sulawesi who have been affected by these catastrophic events. During this difficult time, we acknowledge the people working tirelessly in support of relief efforts,' said Paul Perreault, CSL Limited CEO & Managing Director.

In addition to CSL's corporate donation, the company will match dollar-for-dollar all employee donations to those affected by the disaster, thereby doubling the value of those contributions.

'Over the years, CSL and its employees have raised or donated much-needed money, medicines and equipment to areas devastated by sudden crisis such as this one. Our employees have a strong motivation to support disaster appeals and we are proud to honour their commitment by matching their donations in full,' said Mr Perreault.

According to the Australian Red Cross, at least 1,200 people have died, nearly 800 have been injured, more than 160,000 people have been displaced and 6,000 homes were destroyed following the devastating double disaster on 2 October 2018.

For more information about CSL's support for communities experiencing crisis visit:
https://www.csl.com/our-company/in-the-community/disaster-relief

About CSL Limited

CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 60 countries and employs over 22,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:
Christina Hickie, Senior Manager Communications CSL Limited +61 429 609 762
Christina.Hickie@csl.com.au

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:22:03 UTC
