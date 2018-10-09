CSL : Donates to Indonesian Relief Operations

CSL today announced an AUD$50,000 donation in support of Indonesian earthquake and tsunami relief efforts.

MELBOURNE, Australia. - 9 October 2018 -CSL today announced an AUD$50,000 donation in support of Indonesian earthquake and tsunami relief efforts.

The donation will help provide urgently needed aid to people and communities affected by a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami in Sulawesi.

CSL's donation will be channelled through the Australian Red Cross as well as the Swiss National Donation Day for Indonesia.

'Our thoughts are with the thousands of people in Sulawesi who have been affected by these catastrophic events. During this difficult time, we acknowledge the people working tirelessly in support of relief efforts,' said Paul Perreault, CSL Limited CEO & Managing Director.

In addition to CSL's corporate donation, the company will match dollar-for-dollar all employee donations to those affected by the disaster, thereby doubling the value of those contributions.

'Over the years, CSL and its employees have raised or donated much-needed money, medicines and equipment to areas devastated by sudden crisis such as this one. Our employees have a strong motivation to support disaster appeals and we are proud to honour their commitment by matching their donations in full,' said Mr Perreault.

According to the Australian Red Cross, at least 1,200 people have died, nearly 800 have been injured, more than 160,000 people have been displaced and 6,000 homes were destroyed following the devastating double disaster on 2 October 2018.

For more information about CSL's support for communities experiencing crisis visit:

https://www.csl.com/our-company/in-the-community/disaster-relief

