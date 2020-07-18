Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/17
283.42 AUD   +0.73%
07/18CSL : Inaccurate Report of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement
PU
07/16Australia shares slip; unemployment at 22-year high, virus woes hit sentiment
RE
07/15CSL : Behring's Global Role in Battling COVID-19
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSL : Inaccurate Report of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/18/2020 | 09:36pm EDT

The report made by the Courier Mail and other media agencies today that an agreement has been struck to specifically secure supply, when a vaccine is available, for Queensland, is incorrect.

In response to the global health emergency CEPI, CSL and University of Queensland have partnered to accelerate the development and manufacturing of UQ's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

This vaccine, which last week entered into Phase 1 clinical trials, is in the early stages of development. The report made by the Courier Mail and other media agencies today that an agreement has been struck to specifically secure supply, when a vaccine is available, for Queensland, is incorrect.

In line with the Federal Minister for Health, Hon. Greg Hunt's comments, negotiations between CSL and the Australian government for a formal national supply agreement are ongoing. The Australian Government provides a range of free vaccines through the National Immunisation Program, based on expert medical advice.

CSL has made a commitment that its dose allocation will be used, at a minimum, to support its long-standing public health commitment to the Australian community.

It is early days before we will know whether the UQ vaccine will be successful and clinical trials are not expected to be complete until mid to late 2021. Pricing will be a matter for discussion between CSL and the institutions and governments procuring the vaccine. Any pricing agreed will be reasonable and reflect the investment required to sustain manufacturing, supply and availability.

With respect to CEPI's dose allocation, this will be subject to CEPI's equitable access obligations which require that the doses will be available first to populations at risk when and where they are needed, at prices both affordable to those populations and sustainable to CSL.

###

About CSL: CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than

70 countries and employs more than 27,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest.

For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 18 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 01:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CSL LIMITED
07/18CSL : Inaccurate Report of COVID-19 Vaccine Agreement
PU
07/16Australia shares slip; unemployment at 22-year high, virus woes hit sentiment
RE
07/15CSL : Behring's Global Role in Battling COVID-19
AQ
07/14CSL : Global Role in Battling COVID-19
PU
07/13Australia, NZ end firmer on optimism around COVID-19 treatment, U.S. earnings
RE
07/06CSL : Behring - IDELVION Becomes First and Only Factor IX Therapy with 21-Day Pr..
AQ
07/06CSL must watch players' mental health when season begins, says Zhao
RE
06/26CSL : Behring to Acquire Biotech Company Vitaeris
PU
06/24UNIQURE N : in License Deal With CSL Behring to Commercialize Hemophilia Therapy
DJ
06/24CSL : Behring - Yi Deng and Bill Mezzanotte Elected to University City Science C..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 699 M 9 582 M 9 582 M
Net income 2020 3 109 M 2 175 M 2 175 M
Net Debt 2020 6 507 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
Yield 2020 1,08%
Capitalization 129 B 89 953 M 90 017 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 25 031
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CSL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSL Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 301,83 AUD
Last Close Price 283,42 AUD
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Roger Perreault Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Brian Anthony McNamee Chairman
Paul McKenzie Chief Operating Officer
David Mark Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Cuthbertson Chief Scientific Officer, Director, Director R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSL LIMITED2.78%89 953
BIOGEN INC.-5.00%45 999
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.71.59%40 806
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.151.71%28 604
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.44.25%24 909
UCB59.73%24 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group