CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
252.59 AUD   -0.16%
CSL : Media Statement

10/17/2019

The Sydney Morning Herald on 18 October 2019 reported that former CSL employee Dr Joseph Chiao 'stole patient data'.

CSL confirms that, based on our investigation to date, no identifiable patient data was obtained by Chiao. Any data involved was de-identified, aggregated information regarding the way that patients use CSL Behring's and other products. We have no reason to believe these files contain any patient-specific or identifiable information.

The company filed a lawsuit against Chiao on 1 October after learning that he deliberately downloaded highly sensitive, proprietary commercial information and trade secrets that we believe he intended to provide to Pharming Healthcare Inc., and where Chiao recently began working.

We are confident that our swift actions, including retrieval of the data and the initiation of court proceedings, has protected our data and intellectual property from use or disclosure by Chiao or Pharming.

We take the protection of our propriety business information extremely seriously and will vigorously pursue our pending legal action.

As a company that upholds our core values, including integrity, we are deeply disappointed by Chiao's actions.

The matter is before the courts and proceedings remain ongoing.

About CSL
CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 23:23:10 UTC
