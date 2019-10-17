CSL : Media Statement

The Sydney Morning Herald on 18 October 2019 reported that former CSL employee Dr Joseph Chiao 'stole patient data'.

CSL confirms that, based on our investigation to date, no identifiable patient data was obtained by Chiao. Any data involved was de-identified, aggregated information regarding the way that patients use CSL Behring's and other products. We have no reason to believe these files contain any patient-specific or identifiable information.

The company filed a lawsuit against Chiao on 1 October after learning that he deliberately downloaded highly sensitive, proprietary commercial information and trade secrets that we believe he intended to provide to Pharming Healthcare Inc., and where Chiao recently began working.

We are confident that our swift actions, including retrieval of the data and the initiation of court proceedings, has protected our data and intellectual property from use or disclosure by Chiao or Pharming.

We take the protection of our propriety business information extremely seriously and will vigorously pursue our pending legal action.

As a company that upholds our core values, including integrity, we are deeply disappointed by Chiao's actions.

The matter is before the courts and proceedings remain ongoing.

