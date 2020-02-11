Log in
CSL : Media Statement on Coronavirus

02/11/2020 | 08:44pm EST

Coronavirus is quite different to influenza virus so it is not a core area of focus for CSL or Seqirus. However, we have investigated possible adjacencies in expertise, technologies and facilities that might be able to contribute to the global effort and are pleased to advise that we have partnered with the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine development program. We will provide technical expertise as well as a donation of Seqirus' propriety adjuvant technology, MF59, to their pre-clinical development program.

Adjuvants are used in vaccines to create a stronger immune response and to speed vaccine production and output. Seqirus' adjuvant technology has a long history of use and a strong safety profile in both seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines. The University of Queensland will use the adjuvant to test the viral protein they are developing with their molecular clamp technology.

The University of Queensland's research program is just starting and it will be some months before the success of the program will be known. In the pre-clinical development stage, this is a humanitarian effort, not a commercial one, and CSL is contributing its support to our partners due to the critical need of this public health emergency.

In parallel with this initiative, we continue to prioritise the safety and security of our employees in Wuhan and we are monitoring, every day, the health of our 600 employees in China.

In recognition of the impact on the communities within which we operate, CSL has also committed a donation of 1 million RMB to the China Red Cross in support of efforts to combat the epidemic.

About CSL
CSL (ASX:CSL) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of life-saving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL - including our two businesses, CSL Behring and Seqirus - provides life-saving products to more than 70 countries and employs 25,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For more information about CSL Limited, visit www.csl.com

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:43:01 UTC
