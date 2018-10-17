Log in
CSL : Results of Meeting

10/17/2018 | 07:58am CEST

17 October 2018

Market Announcements Office Australia Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir, Madam,

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting CSL LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the proxies received and the outcome of the poll in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully

Fiona Mead Company Secretary

17 October 2018

The Chairman CSL LIMITED 45 Poplar Road, Parkville Victoria

Poll Report

I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Melbourne Convention and Exhibiiton Centre, Clarendon Auditorium, Level 1, 2 Clarendon St, South Wharf, Melbourne on 17 October 2018 at 1:00 PM, report as follows:

2A

To elect Dr Brian McNamee AO as a Director

Carried

Ordinary

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

262,062,315 99.80

518,302 0.20

Votes "Abstained"

262,580,617 100.00 127,767

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2B

To elect Mr Abbas Hussain as a Director

Carried

Ordinary

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,693,604 99.70

774,845 0.30

Votes "Abstained"

262,468,449 100.00 239,936

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2C

Carried

Ordinary

Number

%

261,454,668

99.59

To elect Dr Andrew Cuthbertson as a Director

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

3

Carried

0.41

100.00

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

235,270,374

89.96

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

26,269,715

10.04

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,540,089

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

1,026,653

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

Votes "Abstained"

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

1,082,189 262,536,857

171,528

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

4

Carried

Grant of Performance Share Units to the CEO & MD

Ordinary

Number %

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

219,444,916

83.89

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

42,134,292

16.11

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,579,208

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

1,006,857

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

5

Carried

Re-approval of the Global Employee Share Plan

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

249,745,601

95.44

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

11,937,089

4.56

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,682,690

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

884,103

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

Ordinary

6

Carried

Re-approval of the Performance Rights Plan

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

238,826,193

91.27

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion

22,850,995

8.73

TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,677,188

100.00

Votes "Abstained"

889,605

Ordinary

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

7

Carried

Renewal proportional takeover approval provisions

Special

Number

%

  • Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 259,731,233 99.24

  • Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 1,994,515 0.76

TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes "Abstained"

The resolution was carried as a special resolution.

Faith Sullivan Returning Officer

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

261,725,748 100.00 975,263

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 05:57:04 UTC
