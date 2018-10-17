CSL : Results of Meeting

17 October 2018

Market Announcements Office Australia Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir, Madam,

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting CSL LIMITED

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the proxies received and the outcome of the poll in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully

Fiona Mead Company Secretary

The Chairman CSL LIMITED 45 Poplar Road, Parkville Victoria

Poll Report

I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Melbourne Convention and Exhibiiton Centre, Clarendon Auditorium, Level 1, 2 Clarendon St, South Wharf, Melbourne on 17 October 2018 at 1:00 PM, report as follows:

2A

To elect Dr Brian McNamee AO as a Director

Carried

Ordinary

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

262,062,315 99.80

518,302 0.20

Votes "Abstained"

262,580,617 100.00 127,767

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2B

To elect Mr Abbas Hussain as a Director

Carried

Ordinary

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

261,693,604 99.70

774,845 0.30

Votes "Abstained"

262,468,449 100.00 239,936

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

2C Carried Ordinary Number % 261,454,668 99.59 To elect Dr Andrew Cuthbertson as a Director

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion

3 Carried 0.41 100.00 Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 235,270,374 89.96 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 26,269,715 10.04 TOTAL VOTES CAST 261,540,089 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 1,026,653 The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution. Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST

Votes "Abstained"

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

1,082,189 262,536,857

171,528

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

4

Carried

Grant of Performance Share Units to the CEO & MD

Ordinary

Number %

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 219,444,916 83.89 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 42,134,292 16.11 TOTAL VOTES CAST 261,579,208 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 1,006,857 The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

5 Carried Re-approval of the Global Employee Share Plan

Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 249,745,601 95.44 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 11,937,089 4.56 TOTAL VOTES CAST 261,682,690 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 884,103 The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution. Ordinary

6 Carried Re-approval of the Performance Rights Plan

Number % Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 238,826,193 91.27 Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 22,850,995 8.73 TOTAL VOTES CAST 261,677,188 100.00 Votes "Abstained" 889,605 Ordinary

The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.

7

Carried

Renewal proportional takeover approval provisions

Special

Number

%

Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 259,731,233 99.24

Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 1,994,515 0.76

TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes "Abstained"

The resolution was carried as a special resolution.

Faith Sullivan Returning Officer

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

261,725,748 100.00 975,263