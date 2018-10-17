CSL : Results of Meeting

17 October 2018
Market Announcements Office Australia Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir, Madam,
Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting CSL LIMITED
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the proxies received and the outcome of the poll in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.
Yours faithfully
Fiona Mead Company Secretary
The Chairman CSL LIMITED 45 Poplar Road, Parkville Victoria
Poll Report
I, the Returning Officer appointed by you in connection with the voting by poll on the motions set out below at the Annual General Meeting of the Members of CSL Limited held at Melbourne Convention and Exhibiiton Centre, Clarendon Auditorium, Level 1, 2 Clarendon St, South Wharf, Melbourne on 17 October 2018 at 1:00 PM, report as follows:
2A
To elect Dr Brian McNamee AO as a Director
Carried
Ordinary
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST
262,062,315 99.80
518,302 0.20
Votes "Abstained"
262,580,617 100.00 127,767
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
2B
To elect Mr Abbas Hussain as a Director
Carried
Ordinary
Number
%
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST
261,693,604 99.70
774,845 0.30
Votes "Abstained"
262,468,449 100.00 239,936
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
|
2C
|
Carried
|
Ordinary
|
Number
|
%
|
261,454,668
|
99.59
To elect Dr Andrew Cuthbertson as a Director
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
|
0.41
|
100.00
|
Number
|
%
|
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
|
235,270,374
|
89.96
|
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
|
26,269,715
|
10.04
|
TOTAL VOTES CAST
|
261,540,089
|
100.00
|
Votes "Abstained"
|
1,026,653
|
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion TOTAL VOTES CAST
Votes "Abstained"
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
1,082,189 262,536,857
171,528
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Ordinary
4
Carried
Grant of Performance Share Units to the CEO & MD
Ordinary
Number %
|
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
|
219,444,916
|
83.89
|
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
|
42,134,292
|
16.11
|
TOTAL VOTES CAST
|
261,579,208
|
100.00
|
Votes "Abstained"
|
1,006,857
|
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
Re-approval of the Global Employee Share Plan
|
Number
|
%
|
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
|
249,745,601
|
95.44
|
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
|
11,937,089
|
4.56
|
TOTAL VOTES CAST
|
261,682,690
|
100.00
|
Votes "Abstained"
|
884,103
|
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
Ordinary
Re-approval of the Performance Rights Plan
|
Number
|
%
|
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion
|
238,826,193
|
91.27
|
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion
|
22,850,995
|
8.73
|
TOTAL VOTES CAST
|
261,677,188
|
100.00
|
Votes "Abstained"
|
889,605
Ordinary
The resolution was carried as an ordinary resolution.
7
Carried
Renewal proportional takeover approval provisions
Special
Number
%
-
Votes cast 'FOR' the motion 259,731,233 99.24
-
Votes cast 'AGAINST' the motion 1,994,515 0.76
TOTAL VOTES CAST Votes "Abstained"
The resolution was carried as a special resolution.
Faith Sullivan Returning Officer
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited
261,725,748 100.00 975,263