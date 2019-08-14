CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

AUD - Australian Dollar AUD NZD - New Zealand Dollar NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.