CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

Update Summary
Entity name
CSL LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
CSL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 14, 2019
Reason for the Update
Correction to Part 3A.6 and Part 3A.7
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of +Entity
|
CSL LIMITED
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
99051588348
1.3
ASX issuer code
|
CSL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correction to Part 3A.6 and Part 3A.7
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday August 14, 2019
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 14, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CSL
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Wednesday September 11, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Tuesday September 10, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday October 11, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
USD 1.00000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for
information to be released
Thursday September 12, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment
Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD
|
|
|
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
|
NZD
|
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Thursday September 12, 2019
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1
|
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
|
USD
|
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
|
|
security
|
|
USD 1.00000000
|
|
3A.2
|
Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
|
franked?
|
|
No
|
|
|
3A.3
|
Percentage of ordinary
|
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
|
0.0000 %
|
|
3A.4
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
USD 0.00000000
|
100.0000 %
|
3A.6
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
USD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7
|
Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
foreign income amount per security USD 1.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
