CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
234 AUD   +6.61%
01:32aCSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL
PU
08/13CSL : Annual Profit Rises On Immunoglobulin, Flu-Vaccine Sales
DJ
07/18CSL LIMITED : - Anjana Narain to Lead Seqirus Influenza Vaccines Business
AQ
CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

08/14/2019 | 01:32am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

CSL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CSL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 14, 2019

Reason for the Update

Correction to Part 3A.6 and Part 3A.7

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

CSL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

99051588348

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

CSL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correction to Part 3A.6 and Part 3A.7

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday August 14, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 14, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CSL

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Wednesday September 11, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Tuesday September 10, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday October 11, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

USD 1.00000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for

information to be released

Estimated or Actual?

Thursday September 12, 2019

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Thursday September 12, 2019

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

USD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

USD 1.00000000

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

USD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

USD 0.00000000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security USD 1.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 05:31:00 UTC
