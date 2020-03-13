Log in
CSL Limited    CSL   AU000000CSL8

CSL LIMITED

(CSL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
313.83 AUD   +11.88%
CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

03/13/2020 | 12:24am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

CSL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CSL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 13, 2020

Reason for the Update

Update to the Appendix 3A.1 released on 12 February 2020 to advise of the currency rates and local currency conversions.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CSL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

99051588348

1.3

ASX issuer code

CSL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to the Appendix 3A.1 released on 12 February 2020 to advise of the currency rates and local currency conversions.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Wednesday February 12, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday March 13, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CSL

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday March 12, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday March 11, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday April 9, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.95000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

$ 1.47127100

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Actual

Friday March 13, 2020

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)

rate): AUD

Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

$ 0.64570000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address, dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

$ 1.47127100

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

$ 1.51757200

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

Friday March 13, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.95000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.95000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

CSL Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 04:22:11 UTC
