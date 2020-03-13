CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CSL LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
99051588348
1.3
ASX issuer code
CSL
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Update to the Appendix 3A.1 released on 12 February 2020 to advise of the currency rates and local currency conversions.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Wednesday February 12, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday March 13, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
CSL
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday March 12, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday March 11, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday April 9, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.95000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
$ 1.47127100
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Actual
Friday March 13, 2020
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
$ 0.64570000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
No
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address, dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
$ 1.47127100
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
$ 1.51757200
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
Friday March 13, 2020
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.95000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.95000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
