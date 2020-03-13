CSL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - CSL

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

For shareholders with an Australian registered address, dividends will be paid in AUD. For shareholders with a New Zealand registered address, dividends will be paid in NZD. For all other shareholders, dividends will be paid in USD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD - Australian Dollar $ 1.47127100 NZD - New Zealand Dollar $ 1.51757200

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

Using externally published reference rate (benchmark rates by Central Bank) relevant to each domestic market.

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual Friday March 13, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution