CSPi Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018.



The Company also announced that its board of directors has voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to shareholders of record on January 7, 2019, payable on January 22, 2019.



Management Comments

“During fiscal 2018 we continued to execute on our strategy to transform CSPi from a company focused on defense-related multicomputers to one with significant growth opportunities in the cybersecurity and wireless managed services markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo.

“We had a busy fourth quarter to end fiscal 2018,” continued Dellovo. “We closed on the sale of our Germany operations, continued to develop our next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including a new application for the ARIA™ SDS solution, and recently signed two new partnerships to expand our reach. Financially, our fourth-quarter top and bottom-line declines were primarily due to lower multicomputer sales and the delay in the launch of ARIA SDS.”

“In our High-Performance Products segment, we continued to experience stronger-than-expected demand for our legacy Myricom® network adapters from equipment manufacturers,” continued Dellovo. “By developing new software features and working with equipment manufacturers to integrate our technology into their own, we have been successful in stemming the anticipated decline in this product line while we continue the development of our next-generation cybersecurity products.”

“In Technology Solutions, revenues were down mainly due to lower product sales in the U.S, and U.K., partially offset by strong demand for managed IT services in the U.S.. In the U.K., we right-sized our business by adjusting headcount and reducing fixed costs. In the U.S., we added new clients in our managed IT business and we are growing our managed services pipeline with larger and more profitable prospects.”

“We are cautiously optimistic as we look toward fiscal 2019. While we continue to experience the supply issues that has delayed the launch of the ARIA SDS solution, we are encouraged by the diverse opportunities it presents in the cybersecurity market and expect revenue to begin to ramp in the second half of fiscal 2019. At the same time, we are focused on managing expenses and enhancing profitability,” concluded Dellovo.

Financial Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue decreased to $19.6 million from $28.4 million a year ago. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, revenues decreased to $72.9 million from $88.5 million in fiscal year 2017.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 quarter was $4.8 million, or 24.7% of sales, compared with $7.1 million, or 24.9% of sales, a year ago. Gross profit for fiscal year 2018 was $18.4 million, or 25.2% of sales, compared with $21.4 million, or 24.2% of sales, in 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $16.2 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 includes a gain on sale of discontinued operations, related to the Germany sale, of $16.8 million. Net loss from continuing operations was $700 thousand or ($0.18) per share.

Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, which includes the gain on sale of our German operations, was $14.4 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for fiscal 2017.

CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and short-term investments $ 25,107 $ 10,421 Accounts receivable, net 13,146 18,376 Inventories 7,558 5,567 Other current assets 2,604 1,095 Current assets of discontinued operations - 14,867 Total current assets 48,415 50,326 Property, equipment and improvements, net 847 919 Other assets 6,013 5,495 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 2,188 Total assets $ 55,275 $ 58,928 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 14,061 $ 16,296 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 9,727 Pension and retirement plans 6,168 6,653 Non-current liabilities 1,244 29 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations - 5,222 Shareholders' equity 33,802 21,001 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 55,275 $ 58,928 CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data ) /-----Three Months Ended-----/

/-----Twelve Months Ended-----/ September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Sales: Product $ 15,863 $ 24,346 $ 59,661 $ 76,353 Service 3,775 4,012 13,255 12,139 Total sales 19,638 28,358 72,916 88,492 Cost of sales: Product 13,527 20,453 50,000 64,497 Service 1,270 843 4,517 2,572 Total cost of sales 14,797 21,296 54,517 67,069 Gross Profit 4,841 7,062 18,399 21,423 Operating expenses: Engineering and development 925 615 3,277 2,362 Selling, general & administrative 5,041 4,756 16,723 15,666 Total operating expenses 5,966 5,371 20,000 18,028 Operating income (loss) (1,125 ) 1,691 (1,601 ) 3,395 Other income (expense), net 82 (47 ) 495 10 Net income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations (1,043 ) 1,644 (1,106 ) 3,405 Income taxes expense (benefit) (343 ) 623 882 1,162 Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($ 700 ) $ 1,021 ($ 1,988 ) $ 2,243 Discontinued operations: Gain from sale of discontinued operations 16,838 - 16,838 - Income (loss) from discontinued operations 93 404 (410 ) 263 Net income from discontinued operations 16,931 404 16,428 263 Net Income $ 16,231 $ 1,425 $ 14,440 $ 2,506 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 15,596 $ 1,360 $ 13,842 $ 2,398 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share - basic ($ 0.18 ) $ 0.27 ($ 0.52 ) $ 0.57 Net income from discontinued operations per share - basic $ 4.39 $ 0.11 $ 4.30 $ 0.07 Net income per share -basic $ 4.04 $ 0.36 $ 3.62 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,857 3,752 3,822 3,723 Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share - diluted ($ 0.18 ) $ 0.27 ($ 0.52 ) $ 0.56 Net income from discontinued operations per share - diluted $ 4.29 $ 0.11 $ 4.21 $ 0.07 Net income per share -diluted $ 3.95 $ 0.36 $ 3.55 $ 0.63 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,944 3,828 3,901 3,817







