CSPi Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
12/27/2018 | 02:31pm CET
LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI), a provider of security and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018.
The Company also announced that its board of directors has voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to shareholders of record on January 7, 2019, payable on January 22, 2019. Management Comments
“During fiscal 2018 we continued to execute on our strategy to transform CSPi from a company focused on defense-related multicomputers to one with significant growth opportunities in the cybersecurity and wireless managed services markets,” said Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo.
“We had a busy fourth quarter to end fiscal 2018,” continued Dellovo. “We closed on the sale of our Germany operations, continued to develop our next-generation cybersecurity solutions, including a new application for the ARIA™ SDS solution, and recently signed two new partnerships to expand our reach. Financially, our fourth-quarter top and bottom-line declines were primarily due to lower multicomputer sales and the delay in the launch of ARIA SDS.”
“In our High-Performance Products segment, we continued to experience stronger-than-expected demand for our legacy Myricom® network adapters from equipment manufacturers,” continued Dellovo. “By developing new software features and working with equipment manufacturers to integrate our technology into their own, we have been successful in stemming the anticipated decline in this product line while we continue the development of our next-generation cybersecurity products.”
“In Technology Solutions, revenues were down mainly due to lower product sales in the U.S, and U.K., partially offset by strong demand for managed IT services in the U.S.. In the U.K., we right-sized our business by adjusting headcount and reducing fixed costs. In the U.S., we added new clients in our managed IT business and we are growing our managed services pipeline with larger and more profitable prospects.”
“We are cautiously optimistic as we look toward fiscal 2019. While we continue to experience the supply issues that has delayed the launch of the ARIA SDS solution, we are encouraged by the diverse opportunities it presents in the cybersecurity market and expect revenue to begin to ramp in the second half of fiscal 2019. At the same time, we are focused on managing expenses and enhancing profitability,” concluded Dellovo.
Financial Results For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue decreased to $19.6 million from $28.4 million a year ago. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, revenues decreased to $72.9 million from $88.5 million in fiscal year 2017.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 quarter was $4.8 million, or 24.7% of sales, compared with $7.1 million, or 24.9% of sales, a year ago. Gross profit for fiscal year 2018 was $18.4 million, or 25.2% of sales, compared with $21.4 million, or 24.2% of sales, in 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $16.2 million, or $4.07 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 includes a gain on sale of discontinued operations, related to the Germany sale, of $16.8 million. Net loss from continuing operations was $700 thousand or ($0.18) per share.
Net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, which includes the gain on sale of our German operations, was $14.4 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.5 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for fiscal 2017.
Conference Call Details CSPi Chief Executive Officer Victor Dellovo and Chief Financial Officer Gary W. Levine will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on December 27, 2018 to review CSPi’s financial results and provide a business update. To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.cspi.com. Individuals may also listen to the call via telephone, by dialing 877-876-9193 or 785-424-1667. For interested parties unable to participate in the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately one year on CSPi’s website.
About CSP Inc. CSPi (NASDAQ:CSPI) maintains two distinct and dynamic divisions – High Performance Products, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, and Technology Solutions – with a shared vision for technology excellence. CSPi’s cybersecurity solutions protect an organization’s critical assets to minimize, or remove, the impact of the inevitable data breach. Our ARIA™ Software Defined Security (SDS) platform solves the complexities associated with securing devops environments, while our Myricom® nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom® ARC intelligent adapters. CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and security services by partnering with best in class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across majors industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit www.cspi.com.
Myricom and ARIA are trademarks of CSPi Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective owners.
The Company wishes to take advantage of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking under the Act. Such forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, ARIA SDS solution expect revenue to begin to ramp in the second half of fiscal 2019. The Company cautions that numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made by the Company. Such risks include general economic conditions, market factors, competitive factors and pricing pressures, and others described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Please refer to the section on forward-looking statements included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and short-term investments
$
25,107
$
10,421
Accounts receivable, net
13,146
18,376
Inventories
7,558
5,567
Other current assets
2,604
1,095
Current assets of discontinued operations
-
14,867
Total current assets
48,415
50,326
Property, equipment and improvements, net
847
919
Other assets
6,013
5,495
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations
-
2,188
Total assets
$
55,275
$
58,928
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
14,061
$
16,296
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
-
9,727
Pension and retirement plans
6,168
6,653
Non-current liabilities
1,244
29
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations
-
5,222
Shareholders' equity
33,802
21,001
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
55,275
$
58,928
CSP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data )
/-----Three Months Ended-----/
/-----Twelve Months Ended-----/
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Sales:
Product
$
15,863
$
24,346
$
59,661
$
76,353
Service
3,775
4,012
13,255
12,139
Total sales
19,638
28,358
72,916
88,492
Cost of sales:
Product
13,527
20,453
50,000
64,497
Service
1,270
843
4,517
2,572
Total cost of sales
14,797
21,296
54,517
67,069
Gross Profit
4,841
7,062
18,399
21,423
Operating expenses:
Engineering and development
925
615
3,277
2,362
Selling, general & administrative
5,041
4,756
16,723
15,666
Total operating expenses
5,966
5,371
20,000
18,028
Operating income (loss)
(1,125
)
1,691
(1,601
)
3,395
Other income (expense), net
82
(47
)
495
10
Net income (loss) before income taxes and discontinued operations
(1,043
)
1,644
(1,106
)
3,405
Income taxes expense (benefit)
(343
)
623
882
1,162
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
($
700
)
$
1,021
($
1,988
)
$
2,243
Discontinued operations:
Gain from sale of discontinued operations
16,838
-
16,838
-
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
93
404
(410
)
263
Net income from discontinued operations
16,931
404
16,428
263
Net Income
$
16,231
$
1,425
$
14,440
$
2,506
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
15,596
$
1,360
$
13,842
$
2,398
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share - basic
($
0.18
)
$
0.27
($
0.52
)
$
0.57
Net income from discontinued operations per share - basic
$
4.39
$
0.11
$
4.30
$
0.07
Net income per share -basic
$
4.04
$
0.36
$
3.62
$
0.64
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
3,857
3,752
3,822
3,723
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share - diluted
($
0.18
)
$
0.27
($
0.52
)
$
0.56
Net income from discontinued operations per share - diluted