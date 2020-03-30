Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited    1093   HK1093012172

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1093)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSPC Pharmaceutical : 2019 Net Profit Rose 21%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 01:18am EDT

By Yifan Wang

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group said 2019 net profit rose sharply, driven by strong revenue growth.

Net profit was 3.71 billion yuan ($522.8 million), up 21% from 2018, the Chinese drug maker said Monday.

Revenue rose 25% to CNY22.10 billion, thanks to a 48% surge in sales of innovative drugs, which contributed to more than half of the company's total revenue in 2019.

However, CSPC Pharmaceutical's operating profit margin declined by 0.8 percentage point to 20.8%, mainly dragged by a higher expense-to-revenue ratio amid more aggressive market expansions and research and development spending.

In 2020, sales of most drug products have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, due to disruptions in marketing activities and product distribution amid transportation restrictions across China. However, several drugs used to treat the viral disease delivered better-than-expected sales, CSPC Pharmaceutical said.

The company said it has fully resumed operations to normal levels, except those in Hubei province, where the pandemic originated.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP
01:18aCSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : 2019 Net Profit Rose 21%
DJ
03/09CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the..
PU
02/25CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the..
PU
02/24CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Inside information - preliminary results of cspc innovatio..
PU
02/24CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - investigational new drug almb-016..
PU
02/24CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : Annual results
CO
01/02CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the..
PU
01/02CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of the..
PU
2019CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - the group's "pregabalin capsules"..
PU
2019CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - termination of product co-develop..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 25 461 M
EBIT 2019 5 342 M
Net income 2019 4 367 M
Finance 2019 6 304 M
Yield 2019 1,47%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,73x
EV / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,74  HKD
Last Close Price 16,24  HKD
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Chen Cai Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Cuilong Zhang Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Wei Dong Pan Executive Director
Ka Sze Lee Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Huai Yu Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED1.34%13 066
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-15.57%324 693
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.29%264 026
MERCK & CO., INC-21.13%181 927
NOVARTIS-16.30%180 007
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%171 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group