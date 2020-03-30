CSPC Pharmaceutical : 2019 Net Profit Rose 21%

By Yifan Wang



CSPC Pharmaceutical Group said 2019 net profit rose sharply, driven by strong revenue growth.

Net profit was 3.71 billion yuan ($522.8 million), up 21% from 2018, the Chinese drug maker said Monday.

Revenue rose 25% to CNY22.10 billion, thanks to a 48% surge in sales of innovative drugs, which contributed to more than half of the company's total revenue in 2019.

However, CSPC Pharmaceutical's operating profit margin declined by 0.8 percentage point to 20.8%, mainly dragged by a higher expense-to-revenue ratio amid more aggressive market expansions and research and development spending.

In 2020, sales of most drug products have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, due to disruptions in marketing activities and product distribution amid transportation restrictions across China. However, several drugs used to treat the viral disease delivered better-than-expected sales, CSPC Pharmaceutical said.

The company said it has fully resumed operations to normal levels, except those in Hubei province, where the pandemic originated.

