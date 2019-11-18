Log in
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited    1093   HK1093012172

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1093)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/15
20.8 HKD   -1.42%
12:05aCSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : 9-Months Net Profit Rose 24%
DJ
11/13CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
11/07CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - product transfer agreement
PU
CSPC Pharmaceutical : 9-Months Net Profit Rose 24%

11/18/2019 | 12:05am EST

By Martin Mou

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (1093.HK) said Monday that its net profit for the first nine months of 2019 rose 24% on year, mainly lifted by higher drug sales.

Net profit for the January-September period rose to 2.81 billion yuan ($400.9 million), as revenue increased 28% on year to CNY16.76 billion, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said in an earnings statement.

Sales of its finished drug business was CNY13.39 billion for the period, 35% higher compared with a year earlier, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 25 312 M
EBIT 2019 5 369 M
Net income 2019 4 376 M
Finance 2019 6 603 M
Yield 2019 1,17%
P/E ratio 2019 29,7x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,86x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 130 B
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED84.72%16 574
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.48%355 145
ROCHE HOLDING AG20.79%255 382
MERCK AND COMPANY11.11%216 154
PFIZER-14.59%206 312
NOVARTIS18.75%202 726
