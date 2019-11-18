CSPC Pharmaceutical : 9-Months Net Profit Rose 24%

By Martin Mou



CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (1093.HK) said Monday that its net profit for the first nine months of 2019 rose 24% on year, mainly lifted by higher drug sales.

Net profit for the January-September period rose to 2.81 billion yuan ($400.9 million), as revenue increased 28% on year to CNY16.76 billion, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said in an earnings statement.

Sales of its finished drug business was CNY13.39 billion for the period, 35% higher compared with a year earlier, it said.

