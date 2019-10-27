Log in
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1093)
CSPC Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

0
10/27/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 1093)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF

CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 14 October 2019 in respect of the indicative results of CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 石藥集團新諾威製藥股份有限公 司）("CSPC XNW") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.

CSPC XNW is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300765). In compliance with the relevant requirements of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CSPC XNW published its 2019 Third Quarterly Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.

The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the appendices of this announcement (the "Appendices") which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of CSPC XNW for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises.

Please note that the information in the Appendices is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by CSPC XNW in Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.

By Order of the Board

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

CAI Dongchen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CAI Dongchen, Mr. ZHANG Cuilong, Mr. WANG Zhenguo, Mr. PAN Weidong, Mr. WANG Huaiyu, Dr. LU Hua, Dr. LI Chunlei, Dr. WANG Qingxi and Mr. CHAK Kin Man as executive directors; Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive director; and Mr. CHAN Siu Keung, Leonard, Mr. WANG Bo, Prof. LO Yuk Lam, Dr.

YU Jinming and Mr. CHEN Chuan as independent non-executive directors.

Appendix I

PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Increase/decrease

End of the current

compared with the end

reporting period

End of last year

of last year

Total assets (Yuan)

2,669,651,698.98

1,390,799,205.46

91.95%

Net assets attributable to listed

2,346,407,324.35

990,767,205.16

136.83%

company's shareholders (Yuan)

Increase/decrease

From the beginning

Increase/decrease

compared with

of the year to

compared with

Current reporting

the corresponding

the end of the

the corresponding

period

period of last year

reporting period

period of last year

Operating revenue (Yuan)

306,636,080.35

7.62%

960,153,572.14

6.49%

Net profit attributable to listed

76,333,198.72

26.03%

213,321,314.88

24.94%

company's shareholders (Yuan)

Net profit attributable to listed

76,057,025.13

46.59%

198,803,967.41

23.61%

company's shareholders less the

non-recurring gain/loss (Yuan)

Net cash flows arising from

-

-

188,518,630.24

50.51%

operating activities (Yuan)

Basic earnings per share

0.382

-5.45%

1.164

2.28%

(Yuan/share)

Diluted earnings per share

0.382

-5.45%

1.164

2.28%

(Yuan/share)

Weighted average return on net

3.31%

-3.37%

11.48%

-8.55%

assets

- 1 -

Non-recurring gain/loss items and amounts

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Amount from the

beginning of the

year to the end

of the reporting

Items

period

Description

Gain/loss from disposal of non-current assets (including

the part offset with the provision for impairment of

-1,657,938.84

assets)

Government grants recognised in profit or loss of current

period (excluding those closely related to the company's

21,022,015.90

business and granted under the State's policies according

to certain quota of amount or volume)

Other non-operating income and expenses other than the

85,150.35

above items

Less: Income tax impact

4,700,981.56

Minority interests impact (after tax)

230,898.38

Total

14,517,347.47

-

- 2 -

Appendix II

DETAILS OF AND REASONS FOR SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD

1. Consolidated balance sheet items

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Balance at the

Balance at the end

beginning of the

Increase/

Items

of the period

period

decrease

Reasons for changes

Mainly due to increase in sales

Bank balances

receipts as a result of increase in

381,137,434.98

156,392,543.65

143.71%

business volume of the company and

and cash

proceeds from the issue of shares by

the company.

Held-for-

Mainly due to use the idle

Not

proceeds to purchase wealth

trading

1,008,335,978.45

0.00

applicable

management products by the

financial asset

company.

Other

Mainly due to recognition by the

2,622,831.92

5,747,943.22

-54.37%

company of the offering cost prepaid

receivables

for the IPO.

Other current

21,427,125.34

14,972,694.94

43.11%

Mainly due to increase in prepaid

assets

deductible valued-added tax credit.

Short-term

0.00

20,589,600.00

-100.00%

Mainly due to repayment of bank

borrowings

loans of the company.

Receipts in

22,195,895.34

15,916,200.73

39.45%

Mainly due to increase in receipts in

advance

advance of the company.

Non-current

Mainly due to repayment of bank

liabilities due

0.00

50,000,000.00

-100.00%

within one year

loans of the company.

Share capital

200,000,000.00

150,000,000.00

33.33%

Mainly due to issue of shares by the

company.

Capital reserve

1,102,275,975.39

9,866,765.92

11,071.60%

Mainly due to premium upon issue

of shares by the company.

- 3 -

2. Consolidated income statement items from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Amount generated

Amount generated

during the current

during the prior

Increase/

Items

period

period

decrease

Reasons for changes

Mainly due to increase in

Other income

20,868,203.16

13,684,203.16

52.50%

government grants received during

the current period.

Investment

3,561,642.22

0.00

Not

Mainly due to use of unutilized

income

applicable

proceeds to purchase wealth

management products.

Gain on fair

Mainly due to use of unutilized

10,335,978.45

42,027.40

24,493.43%

proceeds to purchase wealth

value changes

management products.

- 4 -

3. Consolidated cash flow statement items from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period

Unit: RMB (Yuan)

Amount generated

Amount generated

during the current

during the prior

Increase/

Items

period

period

decrease

Reasons for changes

Net cash flows

Mainly due to increase in income and

increase in sales receipts as a

result

arising from

188,518,630.24

125,254,680.26

50.51%

of increase in business volume of the

operating

company and increase in government

activities

grants received.

Net cash flows

Mainly due

to company's

cash

arising from

-1,038,456,810.61

-40,613,375.96

-2,456.93%

management

with temporary

idle

investment

proceeds.

activities

Net cash flows

Mainly due

to proceeds received

arising from

1,070,322,017.71

-27,060,969.83

4,055.22%

from the initial offering of shares of

financing

the company.

activities

Effect of

changes in

Mainly due to increase in exchange

exchange

3,662,053.99

1,858,058.61

97.09%

gains following the depreciation of

rates on cash

RMB.

and cash

equivalents

Mainly due to increase in sales

Net increase in

receipts as a result of increase in

cash and cash

224,045,891.33

59,438,393.08

276.94%

business volume of the company and

equivalents

proceeds from the issue of shares by

the company.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 10:11:01 UTC
