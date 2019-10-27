CSPC Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION - PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
0
10/27/2019 | 06:12am EDT
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited
石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 1093)
INSIDE INFORMATION
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS OF
CSPC INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
This announcement is made by CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Reference is made to an announcement published by the Company on 14 October 2019 in respect of the indicative results of CSPC Innovation Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd（. 石藥集團新諾威製藥股份有限公 司）("CSPC XNW") for the nine months ended 30 September 2019.
CSPC XNW is a subsidiary of the Company and its shares are listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 300765). In compliance with the relevant requirements of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, CSPC XNW published its 2019 Third Quarterly Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 on the information disclosure webpage of Shenzhen Stock Exchange's website at http://www.szse.cn/disclosure/listed/notice/index.html.
The board of directors of the Company would like to draw the attention of its shareholders and the public investors to the appendices of this announcement (the "Appendices") which set out the principal accounting data and financial indicators of CSPC XNW for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the PRC Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises.
Please note that the information in the Appendices is an extract of the unaudited financial statements prepared by CSPC XNW in Chinese. In case of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and the English version, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Appendix I
PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Increase/decrease
End of the current
compared with the end
reporting period
End of last year
of last year
Total assets (Yuan)
2,669,651,698.98
1,390,799,205.46
91.95%
Net assets attributable to listed
2,346,407,324.35
990,767,205.16
136.83%
company's shareholders (Yuan)
Increase/decrease
From the beginning
Increase/decrease
compared with
of the year to
compared with
Current reporting
the corresponding
the end of the
the corresponding
period
period of last year
reporting period
period of last year
Operating revenue (Yuan)
306,636,080.35
7.62%
960,153,572.14
6.49%
Net profit attributable to listed
76,333,198.72
26.03%
213,321,314.88
24.94%
company's shareholders (Yuan)
Net profit attributable to listed
76,057,025.13
46.59%
198,803,967.41
23.61%
company's shareholders less the
non-recurring gain/loss (Yuan)
Net cash flows arising from
-
-
188,518,630.24
50.51%
operating activities (Yuan)
Basic earnings per share
0.382
-5.45%
1.164
2.28%
(Yuan/share)
Diluted earnings per share
0.382
-5.45%
1.164
2.28%
(Yuan/share)
Weighted average return on net
3.31%
-3.37%
11.48%
-8.55%
assets
Non-recurring gain/loss items and amounts
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Amount from the
beginning of the
year to the end
of the reporting
Items
period
Description
Gain/loss from disposal of non-current assets (including
the part offset with the provision for impairment of
-1,657,938.84
assets)
Government grants recognised in profit or loss of current
period (excluding those closely related to the company's
21,022,015.90
business and granted under the State's policies according
to certain quota of amount or volume)
Other non-operating income and expenses other than the
85,150.35
above items
Less: Income tax impact
4,700,981.56
Minority interests impact (after tax)
230,898.38
Total
14,517,347.47
-
Appendix II
DETAILS OF AND REASONS FOR SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL DATA AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD
1. Consolidated balance sheet items
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Balance at the
Balance at the end
beginning of the
Increase/
Items
of the period
period
decrease
Reasons for changes
Mainly due to increase in sales
Bank balances
receipts as a result of increase in
381,137,434.98
156,392,543.65
143.71%
business volume of the company and
and cash
proceeds from the issue of shares by
the company.
Held-for-
Mainly due to use the idle
Not
proceeds to purchase wealth
trading
1,008,335,978.45
0.00
applicable
management products by the
financial asset
company.
Other
Mainly due to recognition by the
2,622,831.92
5,747,943.22
-54.37%
company of the offering cost prepaid
receivables
for the IPO.
Other current
21,427,125.34
14,972,694.94
43.11%
Mainly due to increase in prepaid
assets
deductible valued-added tax credit.
Short-term
0.00
20,589,600.00
-100.00%
Mainly due to repayment of bank
borrowings
loans of the company.
Receipts in
22,195,895.34
15,916,200.73
39.45%
Mainly due to increase in receipts in
advance
advance of the company.
Non-current
Mainly due to repayment of bank
liabilities due
0.00
50,000,000.00
-100.00%
within one year
loans of the company.
Share capital
200,000,000.00
150,000,000.00
33.33%
Mainly due to issue of shares by the
company.
Capital reserve
1,102,275,975.39
9,866,765.92
11,071.60%
Mainly due to premium upon issue
of shares by the company.
2. Consolidated income statement items from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period
Unit: RMB (Yuan)
Amount generated
Amount generated
during the current
during the prior
Increase/
Items
period
period
decrease
Reasons for changes
Mainly due to increase in
Other income
20,868,203.16
13,684,203.16
52.50%
government grants received during
the current period.
Investment
3,561,642.22
0.00
Not
Mainly due to use of unutilized
income
applicable
proceeds to purchase wealth
management products.
Gain on fair
Mainly due to use of unutilized
10,335,978.45
42,027.40
24,493.43%
proceeds to purchase wealth
value changes
management products.
3. Consolidated cash flow statement items from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period
