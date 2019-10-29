Log in
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1093)
CSPC Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S "DRONEDARONE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLET"

10/29/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1093)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF

THE GROUP'S "DRONEDARONE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLET"

The board of directors (the "Board") of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that "Dronedarone Hydrochloride Tablet (400mg)" (the "Product") developed by CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*（石藥集團 歐意藥業有限公司）, a subsidiary of the Group, has been granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China, being the first approval of this drug granted in China.

Dronedarone hydrochloride is an antiarrhythmic drug for sinus arrhythmia patients with a medical history of paroxysmal or persistent atrial fibrillation, reducing the risk of hospitalization due to atrial fibrillation.

The approval of the Product further enriches the product portfolio of the Group and contributes to the Group's development in the cardiovascular field.

*  For identification purpose only

By Order of the Board

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Cai Dongchen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. CAI Dongchen, Mr. ZHANG Cuilong, Mr. WANG Zhenguo, Mr. PAN Weidong, Mr. WANG Huaiyu, Dr. LU Hua, Dr. LI Chunlei, Dr. WANG Qingxi and Mr. CHAK Kin Man as executive directors; Mr. LEE Ka Sze, Carmelo as non-executive director; and Mr. CHAN Siu Keung, Leonard, Mr. WANG Bo, Prof. LO Yuk Lam, Dr. YU Jinming and Mr. CHEN Chuan as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 09:31:07 UTC
