CSPC Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S "GLUTATHIONE FOR INJECTION"

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1093)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF

THE GROUP'S "GLUTATHIONE FOR INJECTION"

The board of directors (the "Board") of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that "Glutathione for Injection (0.3g)" (the "Product") developed by CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.*（石藥集團歐意藥業 有限公司）, a subsidiary of the Group, has been granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China.

Glutathione is a tripeptide containing sulfhydryl (SH) which exists in abundance in nature, playing a role in various cellular biochemical functions and involved in in-vivo tricarboxylic acid cycle and glucose metabolism. It facilitates the metabolism of carbohydrate, fat and protein, and also facilitates the formation of easy-metabolized compounds of low toxicity, having a detoxification effect on certain exogenous toxic substances. It can be used for patients undergoing chemotherapy (especially in high-dose chemotherapy) or radiotherapy, hypoxemia, liver diseases (including liver damage caused by virus and drug toxicity), adjuvant treatment for organophosphorus or nitro compound intoxication, and drug detoxification.

Glutathione for injection is one of the Group's products for the treatment of liver diseases. The approval of the Product will enhance the Group's product lines and provide patients with a better medication option.