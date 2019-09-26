CSPC Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S "METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS"

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1093)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF THE GROUP'S

"METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS"

The board of directors (the "Board") of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that the "Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets (0.75g, 0.5g)" (the "Product") developed by CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*（石藥集團歐意藥業有限公司）, a subsidiary of the Group, has been granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China. Both dose strengths are deemed to have passed the Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs, while the 0.75g dose strength is an exclusive product in China. Approval application of the Product has been filed in both China and the U.S., with approval already granted by the U.S. FDA in May 2016.

Metformin is a hypoglycemic agent which is mainly used to improve glucose tolerance of type 2 diabetic patients, lowering not only basal blood glucose but also postprandial blood glucose. The Product can be used alone or in combination with sulfonylurea or insulin to control the blood glucose of type 2 diabetic patients. Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet is a high-endextended-release formulation which shall be taken once daily, having notable advantage in terms of doses per day as compared to regular immediate-release formulation and enhancing administration convenience.