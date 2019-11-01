CSPC Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PASSING OF CONSISTENCY EVALUATION FOR THE GROUP'S "CEPHALEXIN CAPSULES"

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

石 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1093)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PASSING OF CONSISTENCY EVALUATION

FOR THE GROUP'S "CEPHALEXIN CAPSULES"

The board of directors (the "Board") of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that "Cephalexin Capsules (0.125g, 0.25g)" (the "Product") developed by CSPC Ouyi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.*（石藥集團歐 意藥業有限公司）, a subsidiary of the Company, has been granted approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China for passing the consistency of quality and efficacy evaluation of generic drugs (the "Consistency Evaluation").

Cephalexin is a cephalosporin antibiotic drug, mainly used for the treatment of respiratory tract infections such as acute tonsillitis, angina, sinusitis, bronchitis and pneumonia, as well as otitis media, urinary tract infection, skin and soft tissue infection caused by sensitive bacteria.

Cephalexin Capsules is one of the key anti-infection drug products of the Group. Passing of the Consistency Evaluation indicates the consistency of the Product with the originator drug in terms of quality and efficacy, providing a medication option of good quality and competitive price for patients.

By Order of the Board

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Cai Dongchen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

