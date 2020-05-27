Log in
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited    1093   HK1093012172

CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

(1093)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/26
15.88 HKD   +2.58%
12:43aCSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%
DJ
05/22CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
03/30CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL : 2019 Net Profit Rose 21%
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSPC Pharmaceutical's 1Q Net Profit Rose 22%

05/27/2020 | 12:43am EDT

By Martin Mou

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group said Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 22% from a year earlier, but growth in sales and core earnings fell short of expectations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the January-March quarter was 1.16 billion yuan ($162.6 million). Revenue grew 12% to CNY6.13 billion, mainly lifted by stronger drug sales, the Chinese company said.

CSPC Pharmaceutical, a leading drug maker in China, said sales faced headwinds from virus-control measures in China that reduced outpatient visits and hospitalization rates.

The company, which is a constituent of Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index, said it plans to issue CNY shares or Chinese depositary receipts.

The equity securities will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Star Board. Proceeds from the proposed share issue will fund business activities, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED 2.58% 15.88 End-of-day quote.-14.53%
HANG SENG 1.96% 23402.75 Real-time Quote.-16.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.41% 7.17235 Delayed Quote.2.69%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.35% 7.1566 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2020 28 431 M
EBIT 2020 5 885 M
Net income 2020 4 753 M
Finance 2020 7 338 M
Yield 2020 1,43%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 98 742 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 21,56 HKD
Last Close Price 15,88 HKD
Spread / Highest target 71,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,57%
