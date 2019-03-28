CSR : Sale of Ingleburn industrial property for $66 million

Sale of Ingleburn industrial property for $66 million

29 March 2019

CSR Limited (CSR) confirmed today the sale of the industrial property at Ingleburn, NSW for $66 million. This site was retained by CSR following the sale of the Viridian Glass business on 31 January 2019, with CSR previously advising a likely value for the site of in excess of $60 million.

The Ingleburn property transaction together with the sale of the Viridian Glass business will be included as a significant item in the accounts for the year ending 31 March 2019 (YEM19).

CSR will announce its results for YEM19 on 8 May 2019.

Media/analyst enquiries:

Andrée Taylor

CSR Limited Investor Relations

Tel: +61 2 9235 8053

Email: ataylor@csr.com.au www.csr.com.au