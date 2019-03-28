Log in
CSR Limited    CSR   AU000000CSR5

CSR LIMITED

(CSR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/28
3.29 AUD   +0.92%
06:56pCSR : Sale of Ingleburn industrial property for $66 million
PU
02/25CSR : announces $100 million on-market share buyback
PU
2018CSR : CEO to step down in 2019
PU
CSR : Sale of Ingleburn industrial property for $66 million

03/28/2019 | 06:56pm EDT

Sale of Ingleburn industrial property for $66 million

29 March 2019

CSR Limited (CSR) confirmed today the sale of the industrial property at Ingleburn, NSW for $66 million. This site was retained by CSR following the sale of the Viridian Glass business on 31 January 2019, with CSR previously advising a likely value for the site of in excess of $60 million.

The Ingleburn property transaction together with the sale of the Viridian Glass business will be included as a significant item in the accounts for the year ending 31 March 2019 (YEM19).

CSR will announce its results for YEM19 on 8 May 2019.

Media/analyst enquiries:
Andrée Taylor
CSR Limited Investor Relations
Tel: +61 2 9235 8053
Email: ataylor@csr.com.au www.csr.com.au

Disclaimer

CSR Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 22:55:05 UTC
