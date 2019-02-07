CSS Industries : Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
Company revises net sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA outlook for
fiscal 2019
Third Quarter Summary
Net sales of $133.2 million increased 2.0 percent over the prior
fiscal year quarter, reflecting the contribution from the Simplicity
acquisition, partially offset by lower base business sales.
Net loss of $6.8 million included $9.8 million of income tax expense
in the quarter primarily related to a non-cash valuation allowance.
Adjusted EBITDA of $14.7 million compared to $19.5 million in the
prior year quarter, driven primarily by the mix of lower base business
volume.
CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS), a leading consumer products company
serving the craft, gift and seasonal markets, today announced results
for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, representing the third quarter
of the Company’s fiscal 2019.
Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 were $133.2 million,
compared to $130.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, driven
by the November 2017 acquisition of the Simplicity Creative Group
business (“Simplicity”), which contributed net sales of $22.0 million in
the current year quarter, compared to $14.9 million in the prior fiscal
year quarter. Excluding Simplicity, net sales in the third quarter of
fiscal 2019 were $111.3 million, compared to $115.7 million in the prior
year quarter. The decline in base business sales was driven primarily by
lower replenishment sales of craft and gift products, partially offset
by higher seasonal product sales.
Gross profit was $33.5 million in the quarter, compared to $37.5 million
in the prior year quarter, and gross margin was 25.1 percent compared to
28.7 percent in the prior year quarter. The decline in gross profit was
driven by the mix impact of lower base business volume, as well as
higher manufacturing costs, freight, duties and customer fines related
to the reshoring of plastic decorative ribbons from China into our U.S.
manufacturing facilities. Adjusted gross profit was $37.6 million for
the quarter compared to $42.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Adjusted gross margin was 28.1 percent in the quarter compared to 32.7
percent in the prior year quarter. The decline in adjusted gross margin
percent for the quarter was driven primarily by the mix of lower volume
in our base business replenishment craft and gift products, higher
manufacturing costs primarily related to medical expenses and higher
freight and distribution expenses not offset by selling price.
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $28.7 million
in the quarter, compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter. The
decline was primarily attributable to cost synergies related to the
Simplicity acquisition, partially offset by higher integration spending,
mainly related to systems and higher expenses due to three months of
Simplicity expenses in the current year quarter, versus two months in
the prior year quarter, as a result of the timing of the acquisition in
the prior year. Excluding Simplicity, SG&A expenses were essentially
flat.
Restructuring expenses were $1.1 million in the quarter, primarily
attributable to severance expenses resulting from the Company’s ongoing
review of its operating structure, as well as higher severance costs
associated with our Australia consolidation. The Company had no
restructuring expenses in the prior year quarter.
Operating income for the quarter was $3.7 million compared to operating
income in the prior year quarter of $8.3 million. Adjusted operating
income was $11.2 million compared to $16.7 million in the prior year
quarter. Net loss was $6.8 million in the quarter compared to net income
of $6.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $6.5
million, compared to adjusted net income of $11.3 million in the prior
year quarter. The diluted net loss per share was $0.77 per sharecompared
to diluted net income per share of $0.65in the prior year
quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.7 million for the current quarter
compared to $19.5 million in the prior year quarter.
Strategic Initiatives Update
The Company’s overall strategy is to grow profitable sales and improve
return on invested capital (ROIC) through five strategic pillars: defend
the base, identify adjacent product categories with a focus on brands,
build an omni-channel business model, improve ROIC and build a
collaborative “One CSS” culture. Third quarter highlights related to
these objectives included:
Debt & Liquidity
During the quarter, the Company selected JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
(“Chase”) as the administrative agent to lead a new $125 million
syndicated asset-based revolving credit facility (the “New ABL
Facility”). Asset appraisals and diligence proceedings commenced
during the quarter. The Company recently executed a proposal letter
with Chase and is in the process of marketing the New ABL Facility
with other lenders. We anticipate closing the New ABL Facility during
our fiscal fourth quarter. While working to finalize this New ABL
facility, we continue to aggressively pay down debt. Our outstanding
loan balance at January 31, 2019 was $43.2 million and our cash on
hand was $10.9 million.
Cost Savings Initiatives
The Company completed the first phase of its ongoing management
project focused on refinements to its core operating structure. The
outcome of the first phase resulted in action plans implemented in
January 2019, which are expected to drive approximately $1 million of
savings to our fiscal fourth quarter and are expected to generate
approximately $4 million in savings on an annualized basis. Additional
efforts are being undertaken related to this initiative to increase
ongoing annualized savings by approximately $1 million to $2 million
as we conclude our fourth quarter and enter fiscal 2020. The total
phase one savings from this initiative is expected to be in the range
of $4 million to $6 million annually.
The Company has engaged a second phase of its management project to
further evaluate alignment around our operating structure and product
life cycle management. The goal of this phase is to simplify processes
across the organization, and to define more clearly the drivers of
profitability within our base business. This project will occur during
our fiscal fourth quarter and upon its completion, it is expected to
generate annualized run rate savings of $8 million to $12 million, as
well as approximately $8 million to $10 million of working capital
improvements. It is expected that the action steps resulting from this
project will be implemented in a phased approach starting in fiscal
2020. Taken together, the phase one and two cost savings initiatives
have the potential to generate $12 million to $18 million in
annualized savings, as well as to generate $8 million to $10 million
of working capital improvements.
Building Omni-Channel Capabilities
To offset declining sales to our brick and mortar customers, we are
aggressively pursuing and investing in strategies which will expand
our direct-to-consumer presence through our omni-channel initiatives.
Key initiatives set to launch over the next twelve months include:
A new direct to consumer gift subscription service called,
“Confetti Collection™”, which will incorporate a broad assortment
of CSS products and further illustrates to consumers the vast
array of products designed and offered by the Company.
An expected summer 2019 launch of a new mobile sewing app called,
“Sew the Look™”, which is aimed at driving higher online sales of
our vast portfolio of sewing patterns.
Expanded investment in downloadable sewing patterns, allowing
consumers to shop our digital catalog online and provide them with
the ability to easily print sewing patterns in the comfort and
convenience of their own home.
Expanded investment in digitizing our substantial McCall and
Simplicity archives of artwork, fashion and pattern art, which
will drive additional commercialization for new, exciting product
lines, such as our Simplicity Vintage™ line.
“Our business did not perform as expected in our third fiscal quarter
and we are disappointed with our results,” commented Christopher J.
Munyan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Though seasonal sales
were in-line with expectations, our replenishment craft and gift
businesses did not achieve expectations. The impact of those lower
replenishment volumes along with higher manufacturing costs, resulted in
an overall decline in adjusted EBITDA. Despite that, we continue to see
integration synergies from our previously announced initiatives related
to the combination of the Simplicity and McCall businesses, and we are
encouraged that our ongoing management projects will drive enhanced
profitability as we move ahead.”
The following is a summary of net sales by product category (not
adjusted) (dollars in thousands):
Quarter Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Change
Craft
$
39,764
$
36,428
9.2
%
Gift
29,543
33,997
(13.1
)%
Seasonal
63,924
60,217
6.2
%
$
133,231
$
130,642
2.0
%
Craft
Our core products within the craft category include sewing patterns,
ribbons, trims, buttons, and kids crafts. These products are sold to
mass market and specialty retailers on a replenishment basis.
Craft net sales increased 9.2 percent in the quarter compared to the
prior year fiscal quarter, driven by the contribution of the Simplicity
acquisition. Excluding sales from the Simplicity business, net sales
decreased $3.7 million or -17.2 percent in the quarter, driven by lower
button sales as the result of a customer not repeating a program reset,
which occurred in the prior year quarter, as well as lower replenishment
sales of ribbon as compared to the prior year quarter at a major mass
retailer and also a leading craft chain.
Gift
The Company defines the gift product category as products which are
designed to celebrate certain life events or special occasions, with a
focus on packaging items, such as ribbons, bows, bags and wrap, as well
as stationery, baby gift items, and party and entertaining products.
Products in this category are generally ordered on a replenishment basis
throughout the year.
Gift net sales decreased 13.1 percent versus the prior year quarter, due
to lower replenishment sales of social giftable products, journals, and,
as a result of a program loss with a major retailer, infant goods. The
lower sales of these goods were driven mainly by sales declines in the
mass and specialty channels.
Seasonal
The Company defines the seasonal product category as products sold to
mass-market retailers for holidays and seasonal events, including
Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter. Sales and production forecasts
for these products are known well in advance of shipment. The seasonal
nature of this business has historically resulted in lower sales levels
in the first and fourth quarters, and higher sales levels in the second
and third quarters.
Seasonal net sales increased 6.2 percent versus the prior year quarter,
driven primarily by the later timing of Christmas ribbon and bow
shipments and higher sales of school products, driven by new placement
at a major retailer, partially offset by lower sales of Valentine’s Day
products. The later timing of Christmas ribbon and bow sales relates
directly to the re-shoring of production of certain ribbon and bow
products as a result of our currently pending trade remedy petitions
relating to plastic decorative ribbon imported from China. The lower
sales of Valentine’s Day products are driven by retailer buydowns.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The Company ended the quarter with $18.9 million of cash and cash
equivalents compared to $30.3 million at the end of the prior year
quarter. The lower balance was primarily due to higher spending related
to acquisition integration efforts and lower levels of income within our
base business. Inventory decreased to $94.9 million from $110.8 million
at the end of the prior year quarter, primarily related to lower fair
value step-up adjustments related to McCall and Simplicity inventories.
Excluding the effect of the lower stepped-up inventory, inventory levels
are essentially flat. Accounts receivable was in-line to prior year,
decreasing $1.0 million to $119.6 million from $120.6 million in the
prior year quarter. Assets held for sale increased $2.5 million versus
the prior year quarter and represents a facility located in Havant,
England. This asset was placed for sale as a result of the previously
announced Simplicity and McCall UK office consolidation. Accounts
payable increased to $36.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the
prior year quarter, driven by improved working capital management. The
Company ended the quarter with $59.0 million in total debt, of which
$40.0 million relates to borrowings associated with the acquisition of
Simplicity, $0.3 million related to McCall capital leases and $18.7
million relates to borrowings associated with funding our seasonal
working capital build.
Cash used for operating activities was $34.5 million for the nine months
compared to $10.4 million in the first nine months of the prior fiscal
year. Cash from operating activities included $6.4 million of pre-tax
cash acquisition and integration related costs compared to $4.0 million
in the prior year. Cash used for investing activities included $2.5
million for our June 2018 acquisition of the assets of Fitlosophy, Inc.
and $2.5 million relating to the final payment for our Simplicity
acquisition. Capital expenditures for the nine months were $7.8 million,
compared to $4.0 million in the first nine months of the prior fiscal
year. The increased investment is driven by capital spending related to
system enhancements to further streamline and improve our information
technology environment.
Outlook
The Company is adjusting its outlook for fiscal 2019 full year net
sales, net income and adjusted EBITDA to reflect ongoing erosion within
its replenishment craft and gift businesses.
The Company now expects net sales for its fiscal 2019 to be in the range
of $390 million to $400 million, resulting in year over year growth of 8
percent to 11 percent. The driver of the growth will be the full year
impact of the Simplicity acquisition, partially offset by a decline in
the Company’s base business.
For the full year, we expect an adjusted tax rate of approximately -40.0
percent, reflective of the effect of our pretax net loss and the
valuation allowance recorded in the third quarter.
Net loss outlook is revised and is now expected to be in the range of
$29.0 million to $31.4 million compared to a net loss of $36.5 million
in fiscal 2018. The increase from our previously provided guidance of a
net loss of $10.2 million to $12.5 million is driven mainly by the mix
of lower sales volume, higher manufacturing costs, additional
restructuring expenses and the non-cash tax valuation allowance.
Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 is now expected to be in the range of
$21 million to $23 million compared to $24.3 million in fiscal 2018. Our
previous fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance was in the range of $26
million to $29 million. The expected decline in adjusted EBITDA reflects
continued erosion in base business sales and the resulting impact to
earnings, partially offset by the full year contribution of Simplicity
sales, acquisition integration synergies and operating expense
reductions within the base business.
“Our core businesses continue to be adversely affected by the changing
dynamic of retail, especially within brick and mortar retail stores,”
commented Mr. Munyan. “To offset this, we will continue with additional
phases of our management project to identify operational efficiencies
and maximize savings potentials across our core business, while
finalizing the integration efforts around the Simplicity acquisition.
These, coupled with continued investment within our omni-channel
initiatives, will help to stem the likely continued erosion of our base
brick and mortar sales. The actions identified will drive enhanced
profitability in our fiscal fourth quarter, while also laying the
groundwork for success in fiscal 2020. In the near term, we will focus
on cost cutting efforts, working capital improvements and aggressive
debt paydown, which will strengthen our balance sheet, drive enhanced
profitability and improve free cash flow looking ahead.”
CSS is a creative consumer products company, focused on the craft, gift
and seasonal categories. For these design-driven categories, we engage
in the creative development, manufacture, procurement, distribution and
sale of our products with an omni-channel approach focused primarily on
mass market retailers. Our core products within the craft category
include sewing patterns, ribbons, trims, buttons, and kids crafts. For
the gift category, our core products are designed to celebrate certain
life events or special occasions, with a focus on packaging items, such
as ribbons, bows, bags and wrap, as well as stationery, baby gift items,
and party and entertaining products. For the seasonal category, we focus
on holiday gift packaging items including ribbons, bows, bags, tags and
gift card holders, in addition to specific holiday-themed decorations
and activities, including Easter egg dyes and Valentine’s Day classroom
exchange cards. In keeping with our corporate mission, all of our
products are designed to help make life memorable.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, among others, statements related to the Company’s: overall
strategy and its five strategic pillars; expectations regarding the New
ABL Facility; expectation to continue paying down debt; expected future
savings and enhanced profitability from the recently completed and
planned future management projects; future investment in omni-channel
and other initiatives and the benefits expected to be derived therefrom,
including an expanded direct-to-consumer presence and a stemming of
expected continued erosion of base sales to brick and mortar customers;
expected future continuation of integration synergies from the
combination of the Simplicity and McCall businesses; the amount of net
sales, net loss and adjusted EBITDA expected to be generated in fiscal
2019; expected adjusted tax rate for fiscal 2019; expected enhanced
profitability in the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter; expectations for
future cost cutting, working capital improvements and debt repayment;
and expectations regarding future balance sheet strength, future
enhanced profitability, and future improved free cash flow.
Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s
management as well as assumptions made by and information currently
available to the Company’s management as to future events and financial
performance with respect to the Company’s operations. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect the
events or circumstances arising after the date as of which they were
made. Actual events or results may differ materially from those
discussed in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors,
including without limitation, risks associated with the Company’s
overall strategy and its five strategic pillars, including the risk that
the Company may not successfully execute on its strategy and the risk
that execution of the strategy will not yield favorable results; risks
associated with the New ABL Facility, including the risk that the
Company may not close on such facility within the currently expected
timeframe, or at all; risks associated with management projects,
including the risk that anticipated future savings may not be realized
in the amounts currently expected, or at all; risks associated with
omni-channel and other initiatives, including the risk that expected the
benefits from such initiatives may not be realized; risks associated
with restructuring and integration initiatives, including the risk that
expected future savings and/or synergies will not be realized in the
amounts currently expected, or at all; inherent uncertainties associated
with forecasting future net sales, net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and
adjusted tax rate; execution risks that may impact the Company’s ability
to achieve the levels of net sales, net loss, adjusted EBITDA currently
forecasted for fiscal 2019; risks associated with the Company’s
previously announced plan to exit a product line and restructure the
specialty gift product line; risks associated with the recent
consolidation of certain operations in the United Kingdom and Australia;
risks associated with the base business, including the risk that
currently forecasted base business sales may not be achieved; general
market and economic conditions; increased competition (including
competition from foreign products which may be imported at less than
fair value and from foreign products which may benefit from foreign
governmental subsidies); information technology risks, such as cyber
attacks and data breaches; increased operating costs, including
labor-related and energy costs and costs relating to the imposition or
retrospective application of duties on imported products; currency risks
and other risks associated with international markets; risks associated
with acquisitions, including difficulties identifying and evaluating
suitable acquisition opportunities, acquisition integration costs and
the risk that the Company may not be able to integrate and derive the
expected benefits and synergies from acquisitions; the risk that
customers may become insolvent, may delay payments or may impose
deductions or penalties on amounts owed to the Company; costs of
compliance with governmental regulations and government investigations;
liability associated with noncompliance with governmental regulations,
including regulations pertaining to the environment, Federal and state
employment laws, and import and export controls and customs laws;
uncertainties associated with projecting the impact on the Company of
new tariffs on products imported from China; and other factors described
more fully in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and elsewhere in
the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a
result of these factors, readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or that may
be made elsewhere from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company.
CSS’ consolidated results of operations for the three- and nine months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, condensed consolidated balance sheets
as of December 31, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, and
condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the nine months
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 follow:
CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
133,231
$
130,642
$
310,259
$
280,363
Cost of sales
99,768
93,183
240,468
204,417
Gross profit
33,463
37,459
69,791
75,946
Selling, general and administrative expenses
28,718
29,138
85,995
73,116
Restructuring expenses
1,050
—
3,177
—
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
1,390
—
Operating income (loss)
3,695
8,321
(20,771
)
2,830
Interest expense, net
784
344
1,480
337
Other expense (income), net
(154
)
99
(437
)
(229
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,065
7,878
(21,814
)
2,722
Income tax expense
9,835
1,926
8,342
821
Net income (loss)
$
(6,770
)
$
5,952
$
(30,156
)
$
1,901
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
8,845
9,116
9,007
9,105
Diluted
8,845
9,157
9,007
9,142
Net income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(0.77
)
$
0.65
$
(3.35
)
$
0.21
Diluted
$
(0.77
)
$
0.65
$
(3.35
)
$
0.21
CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
(in thousands)
December 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,917
$
58,560
$
30,297
Accounts receivable, net
119,600
63,083
120,613
Inventories
94,902
102,436
110,762
Asset held for sale
2,514
—
—
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,445
11,962
11,508
Total current assets
248,378
236,041
273,180
Property, plant and equipment, net
49,407
52,126
51,468
Deferred income taxes
—
10,439
—
Goodwill
—
—
26,070
Intangible assets, net
55,200
57,029
63,350
Other assets
10,288
9,553
8,644
Total assets
$
363,273
$
365,188
$
422,712
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$
58,695
$
—
$
48,431
Current portion of long-term debt
305
228
313
Accounts payable
36,658
20,581
27,618
Accrued payroll and other compensation
8,513
11,496
8,425
Accrued customer programs
16,501
12,284
13,517
Accrued income taxes
—
—
805
Accrued other liabilities
19,404
14,751
18,683
Total current liabilities
140,076
59,340
117,792
Long-term debt, net of current portion
16
40,228
285
Deferred income taxes
1,189
1,639
884
Other long-term obligations
7,800
10,286
11,019
Stockholders' equity
214,192
253,695
292,732
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
363,273
$
365,188
$
422,712
CSS INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(30,156
)
$
1,901
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used for
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,264
7,125
Amortization of inventory step-up
9,830
12,237
Accretion of asset retirement obligation
95
20
Accretion of contingent earn-out consideration
44
—
Accretion of investment discount
—
(69
)
Impairment of plant, property and equipment
1,398
—
Impairment of goodwill
1,390
—
Provision for accounts receivable allowances
4,386
2,977
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
10,050
(3,555
)
Share-based compensation expense
1,694
1,386
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets
4
(14
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of purchase of a
business
(43,512
)
(32,413
)
Net cash used for operating activities
(34,513
)
(10,405
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Maturities of investment securities
—
20,000
Final payment of purchase price for a business previously acquired
(2,500
)
—
Purchase of a business
(2,500
)
(65,228
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(7,757
)
(3,964
)
Purchase of company owned life insurance policy
(750
)
(750
)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
—
14
Net cash used for investing activities
(13,507
)
(49,928
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on notes payable
33,695
78,781
Payments on notes payable
(15,000
)
(30,350
)
Payments on long-term debt
(136
)
(200
)
Dividends paid
(5,401
)
(5,469
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(4,372
)
—
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of tax withholdings
—
201
Payment of financing transaction costs
(425
)
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
8,361
42,963
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
16
(26
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(39,643
)
(17,396
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
58,560
47,693
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
18,917
$
30,297
CSS Industries, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (in
thousands, except per share amounts)
In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) in this
release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial
information, specifically adjusted diluted income (loss) per share,
adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net sales, adjusted gross profit, adjusted
gross margin %, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating
income (loss) % and adjusted net income (loss). These measures are
non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the
accompanying financial tables reconciling U.S. GAAP results to non-GAAP
results that are included in this release. We also present free cash
flow, which we define as net cash provided by operating activities minus
purchases of property, plant and equipment as shown in the consolidated
statement of cash flows. Management believes that the presentation of
these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to
investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate
ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s
results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of
these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period
to period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. The
presentation of our non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered
in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial
information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The
Company has reconciled the non-GAAP information included in this release
to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures, as required under the rules of the
Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP
financial measures.
The following provides a listing of approved adjustments related to
non-GAAP measures, as defined by the CSS Board of Directors:
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
Adjustments related to contingent payments associated with an
acquisition or disposition
Asset write-downs or write-ups
Costs and expenses related to Board-approved actions
Gain or loss associated with an acquisition or divestiture of a
business or assets
Material restructuring costs, plant or facility closures or
consolidations including headcount reductions
Post-closing acquisition and disposition costs and expenses (within 2
years of transaction), such as systems integration projects,
consulting, accounting, severance or stay bonuses, lease amendments or
terminations and other transaction related non-recurring costs
Third party acquisition and disposition transaction costs and
expenses, such as investment banker, legal, accounting and due
diligence fees and expenses
Unusual or extraordinary legal expenses
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.77
)
$
0.65
$
(3.35
)
$
0.21
Inventory step-up amortization
0.11
0.57
1.09
1.34
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
(0.02
)
—
0.18
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
0.15
—
Restructuring expenses
0.12
—
0.35
—
Acquisition costs, integration and other
0.23
0.31
0.71
0.44
Legal settlements
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
0.41
0.03
0.45
0.03
Tax impact on adjustments (2)
(0.20
)
(0.33
)
(0.70
)
(0.65
)
Tax impact - discrete item (3)
0.86
—
0.84
—
Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.74
$
1.23
$
(0.28
)
$
1.36
CSS Industries, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
(6,770
)
$
5,952
$
(30,156
)
$
1,901
Interest expense, net
784
344
1,480
337
Other expense (income), net
(154
)
99
(437
)
(229
)
Income tax expense
9,835
1,926
8,342
821
Depreciation and amortization
3,543
2,879
10,264
7,125
Inventory step-up amortization
941
5,209
9,830
12,237
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
(160
)
—
1,612
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
1,390
—
Restructuring expenses
1,050
—
3,177
—
Acquisition costs, integration and other
2,023
2,880
6,413
4,000
Legal settlements
—
—
—
(110
)
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
3,646
251
3,987
305
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,738
$
19,540
$
15,902
$
26,387
Net sales
$
133,231
$
130,642
$
310,259
$
280,363
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
639
—
639
—
Adjusted net sales
$
133,870
$
130,642
$
310,898
$
280,363
Gross profit
$
33,463
$
37,459
$
69,791
$
75,946
Gross margin %
25.1
%
28.7
%
22.5
%
27.1
%
Inventory step-up amortization
941
5,209
9,830
12,237
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
(160
)
—
1,612
—
Acquisition costs, integration and other
124
—
1,107
—
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
3,183
—
3,183
—
Adjusted gross profit
$
37,551
$
42,668
$
85,523
$
88,183
Adjusted gross margin %
28.1
%
32.7
%
27.5
%
31.5
%
Operating income (loss)
$
3,695
$
8,321
$
(20,771
)
$
2,830
Operating income (loss) %
2.8
%
6.4
%
(6.7
)%
1.0
%
Inventory step-up amortization
941
5,209
9,830
12,237
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
(160
)
—
1,612
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
1,390
—
Restructuring expenses
1,050
—
3,177
—
Acquisition costs, integration and other
2,023
2,880
6,413
4,000
Legal settlements
—
—
—
(110
)
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
3,646
251
3,987
305
Adjusted operating income (loss)
$
11,195
$
16,661
$
5,638
$
19,262
Adjusted operating income (loss) %
8.4
%
12.8
%
1.8
%
6.9
%
CSS Industries, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
(6,770
)
$
5,952
$
(30,156
)
$
1,901
Inventory step-up amortization
941
5,209
9,830
12,237
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
(160
)
—
1,612
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
1,390
—
Restructuring expenses
1,050
—
3,177
—
Acquisition costs, integration and other
2,023
2,880
6,413
4,000
Legal settlements
—
—
—
(110
)
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)
3,646
251
3,987
305
Tax impact on adjustments (2)
(1,800
)
(3,003
)
(6,338
)
(5,916
)
Tax impact - discrete item (3)
7,573
—
7,573
—
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
6,503
$
11,289
$
(2,512
)
$
12,417
(1) The Company's results include non-recurring costs related to the
filing of trade remedy petitions with the U.S. International Trade
Commission and the U.S. Department of Commerce and the strategic
decision to reshore plastic decorative ribbon manufacturing to the U.S.
from China in fiscal 2019. These costs include customer fines and
penalties, which are reflected as a reduction to our net sales;
increased freight costs, direct and indirect labor variances, and duties
which are reflected as cost of goods sold; and professional fees for
legal and economist support in connection with our petitions, which are
reflected as selling, general and administrative expenses.
(2) Tax impact determined using combined federal and state statutory
rates of 24% and 36% for the three- and nine month periods ended
December 31, 2018 and three- and nine month periods ended December 31,
2017, respectively.
(3) Tax impact of recognizing a full valuation allowance for U.S. net
deferred tax assets in the three month period ended December 31, 2018.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of free cash flow, a
non-GAAP financial measure, to net cash used for operating activities,
which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measure.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
11,308
$
23,757
$
(34,513
)
$
(10,405
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(1,866
)
(1,943
)
(7,757
)
(3,964
)
Free cash flow
$
9,442
$
21,814
$
(42,270
)
$
(14,369
)
CSS Industries, Inc.
Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
(in millions)
FY 2019
Net (loss) income
($31.4) - ($29.0)
Income tax expense
8.6 - 8.2
Interest expense
1.8
Other income
(0.6)
Depreciation and amortization
14.0
Inventory step-up amortization
10.7
Inventory and licensing write-down related to product line exit
1.6
Goodwill impairment
1.4
Acquisition costs, integration and other
10.9
Impact of trade remedy petitions and reshoring certain manufacturing
from China (1)