CSSC Offshore & Marine Engg : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR; POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

(a joint stock company with limited liability incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(H Share Stock Code: 00317)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR;

POSTPONEMENT OF

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Reference is made to the notice (the "EGM Notice") of the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 (the "EGM") of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") dated 14 August 2019, the announcement in relation to the Non-exercise of Right of Refusal and Major and Connected Transaction regarding the transactions under the Disposal Agreement published by the Company on 7 August 2019 and the announcement on delay in despatch of circular published by the Company on 6 September2019 (collectively referred to as the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the EGM Notice and the Announcements.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

As disclosed in the Announcements, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other matters, (i) further details of the non-exercise of Right of First Refusal and the Disposal Agreement; (ii) a letter of opinions from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and Independent Shareholders on the non-exercise of Right of First Refusal and the transactions contemplated under the Disposal Agreement; and (iii) the recommendations from the Independent Board Committee, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 6 September 2019.

As additional time is required to prepare and finalise certain information to be included in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 8 October 2019.

POSTPONEMENT OF EGM

The Company issuedthe EGM Notice on 14 August 2019. EGM is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday,30 September 2019to consider 17 resolutions including"the resolution on the specifics of the Major Asset Disposal and the related transaction". The SASAC is still in the process of approving the Major Assets Disposal and the general meeting may only be convened after the Company obtains the formal approval of the Major Assets Disposal from the SASAC. In view of the above reasons, in order to ensure the successful convening of the general meeting, the Board of the Company, after due and careful consideration, decidesto postponethe EGM to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 23 October 2019 (the "Postponed EGM"). The venue of the Postponed EGM will remain unchanged at the Conference Room, 15/F Shipping Building, 137 Gexin Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, the PRC.

EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Due to the postponement of the EGM, the period of closure of the H Shares register of members of the Company for the purposes of determining the entitlement of Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM will be extended to 23 October 2019.

REVISED PROXY FORM AND REPLY SLIP

The revised proxy form (the "Revised Proxy Form") [with the revised resolutions] for the Postponed EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course. Accordingly, if a Shareholder has already lodged the form of proxy accompanying the EGM Notice (the "Old Proxy Form") with the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, such Old Proxy Form will be deemed to be invalid, cancelled and withdrawn, and the Shareholder should complete the New Proxy Form and return it to the Company's H share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

The reply slip (the "Reply Slip") enclosed with the EGM Notice shall remain valid for the Postponed AGM. The deadline for returning the Reply Slip will be changed to [3] October 2019. Shareholders who have not yet returned their Reply Slips are required to complete and return the Reply Slips in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company on or before the aforementioned date. For the avoidance of doubt, any Reply Slip duly completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed thereon by the Shareholders remains valid for the Postponed AGM and the relevant Shareholders are not required to submit the Reply Slip again.

