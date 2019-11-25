Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited    600685   CNE000000BP2

CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROU

(600685)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China establishes world's largest shipbuilding group - state media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:56pm EST

China on Tuesday formally established China Shipbuilding Group, which the country's government-run broadcaster described as the world's largest shipbuilder.

The group's establishment, reported by China Central Teelvision (CCTV), comes after Beijing last month approved the merger of the country's two largest shipbuilders, China State Shipbuilding Corp and China Shipbuilding Industry Co.

The group has 147 research institutes, business units and listed firms, as well as total assets of 790 billion yuan (87.30 billion pounds) and 310,000 workers, CCTV said. Its products range from aircraft carriers to commercial ships that carry oil and gas.

China has sought to streamline its state sector through mergers and asset restructuring to tackle rising debt and to make them more profitable and responsive to market forces.

Its shipbuilding industry competes with that of South Korea and Japan.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY CORPORATION 0.38% 5.29 End-of-day quote.24.00%
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED -1.87% 14.66 End-of-day quote.56.28%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 1.93% 17.45 Delayed Quote.29.60%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. 2.44% 378 End-of-day quote.83.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 63.7 Delayed Quote.17.69%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 7.0258 Delayed Quote.2.49%
WTI 0.16% 58.01 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENG
09:56pChina establishes world's largest shipbuilding group - state media
RE
11/07CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Reply slip for attending the second extraor..
PU
11/07CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Proxy Form For Use at the Second Extraordin..
PU
11/07CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Notice of the second extraordinary general ..
PU
11/07CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Change the registered address and proposed ..
PU
10/30CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Third quarterly report 2019
PU
10/25CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Announcement on obtainting the approval of ..
PU
10/23CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Announcement of Resolution Passed at the Ei..
PU
10/23CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING : Poll results of the first extraordinary gen..
PU
10/07CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG : Discloseable and connected transaction regarding i..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 18 469 M
EBIT 2019 -1 127 M
Net income 2019 478 M
Finance 2019 849 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
Capitalization 15 175 M
Chart CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,83  CNY
Last Close Price 5,29  CNY
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED56.28%2 184
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 893
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 50.34%3 865
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 389
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-16.80%2 929
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group