CST : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY GET NICE SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED SHARES OF CST GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)
0
08/07/2020 | 08:49am EDT
ATLAS KEEN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT
IN RELATION TO
VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY
GET NICE SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED SHARES OF
CST GROUP LIMITED
(OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR
AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND
PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)
Joint Financial Advisers to Atlas Keen Limited
結 好 融 資 有 限 公 司
GET NICE CAPITAL LIMITED
Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee
Reference is made to the announcement dated 17 July 2020 jointly issued by Atlas Keen Limited (the "Offeror") and CST Group Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, the voluntary conditional cash offer by Get Nice Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror (the "Offer") to acquire all issued shares of the Company (other than those already owned or agreed to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) (the "Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement, unless the context requires otherwise.
Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document (accompanied by the form of acceptance and transfer of the Offer Shares (the "Form of Acceptance")) is required to be despatch to the Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Announcement, i.e. on Friday, 7 August 2020, or such later date as the Executive may approve. As additional time is required for preparing and finalizing the Composite Document, including, among other things, the indebtedness statement and the letter from the independent financial adviser to be included in the Composite Document, an application has been made to the Executive for a waiver from strict compliance with the requirement under Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, and the Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent, to an extension of time for the despatch of the Composite Document (accompanied by the Form of Acceptance) to the Shareholders to a date falling on or before 28 August 2020.
Further announcement(s) will be made when the Composite Document (accompanied by the Form of Acceptance) is despatched or in the event of any changes to the expected timetable.
WARNING
The Directors make no recommendation as to the fairness or reasonableness of the Offer or as to the acceptance of the Offer in this joint announcement, and strongly recommend the Independent Shareholders not to form a view on the Offer unless and until they have received and read the Composite Document, including the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the independent financial adviser.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of the Condition. Accordingly, the Offer may or may not become unconditional. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their positions, they should consult their professional advisers.
For and on behalf of
By order of the Board of
Atlas Keen Limited
CST Group Limited
Chiu Tao
Chiu Tao
Director
Executive Director and Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 August 2020
As at the date of this joint announcement, the Board comprises (i) Mr. Chiu Tao (Chairman), Mr. Hui Richard Rui, Mr. Lee Ming Tung, Mr. Kwan Kam Hung, Jimmy, Mr. Tsui Ching Hung and Mr. Wah Wang Kei, Jackie as executive Directors; and (ii) Mr. Yu Pan, Ms. Ma Yin Fan and Mr. Leung Hoi Ying as independent non-executive Directors. The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than information relating to the Offeror, Mr. Chiu, and the Concert Parties) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than the opinions expressed by Mr. Chiu (in his capacity as the sole director of the Offeror), and the Concert Parties) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.
As at the date of this joint announcement, Mr. Chiu is the sole director of the Offeror. The sole director of the Offeror accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than the information relating to the Group and the Vendor), and confirms, having made all reasonable enquires, that to the best of his knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than the opinions expressed by the Directors (in their capacity as the Directors) other than Mr. Chiu and the Vendor) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement contained in this joint announcement misleading.
The English text of this joint announcement shall prevail over its Chinese text.