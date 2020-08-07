CST : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF COMPOSITE DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO VOLUNTARY CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY GET NICE SECURITIES LIMITED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE OFFEROR TO ACQUIRE ALL ISSUED SHARES OF CST GROUP LIMITED (OTHER THAN THOSE ALREADY OWNED OR AGREED TO BE ACQUIRED BY THE OFFEROR AND PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH IT)

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, the Composite Document (accompanied by the form of acceptance and transfer of the Offer Shares (the "Form of Acceptance")) is required to be despatch to the Shareholders within 21 days of the date of the Announcement, i.e. on Friday, 7 August 2020, or such later date as the Executive may approve. As additional time is required for preparing and finalizing the Composite Document, including, among other things, the indebtedness statement and the letter from the independent financial adviser to be included in the Composite Document, an application has been made to the Executive for a waiver from strict compliance with the requirement under Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, and the Executive has indicated that it is minded to grant its consent, to an extension of time for the despatch of the Composite Document (accompanied by the Form of Acceptance) to the Shareholders to a date falling on or before 28 August 2020.

Further announcement(s) will be made when the Composite Document (accompanied by the Form of Acceptance) is despatched or in the event of any changes to the expected timetable.

WARNING

The Directors make no recommendation as to the fairness or reasonableness of the Offer or as to the acceptance of the Offer in this joint announcement, and strongly recommend the Independent Shareholders not to form a view on the Offer unless and until they have received and read the Composite Document, including the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the independent financial adviser.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Offer is subject to the satisfaction of the Condition. Accordingly, the Offer may or may not become unconditional. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares, and if they are in any doubt about their positions, they should consult their professional advisers.