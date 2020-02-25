CST : TERMS OF REFERENCE OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Secretary shall minute the proceedings and resolutions of all meetings of the Committee, including recording the names of those present and in attendance;

The Secretary shall ascertain, at the beginning of each meeting, the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly; and

The Secretary shall circulate the minutes of Committee meetings to all Members of the Committee within a reasonable time after each meeting and, once agreed, to all Members of the Board to enable the Board to be informed of the progress of the work performed by the Committee and their findings during the period under review.