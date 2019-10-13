CStone Pharmaceuticals : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

SHARE OPTIONS

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Listing Rules.

The Board announces that on October 11, 2019, the Company granted 1,421,000 Options to 23 Grantees in accordance with the terms of the Post-IPO ESOP, subject to acceptance.

Details of the Grant

The details of the Options granted to the Grantees are as follows:

Date of Grant: October 11, 2019 Number of Grantees: 23 Total number of new Shares to be subscribed 1,421,000 upon exercise of the Options granted: Consideration for the Grants: HK$1.00 to be paid by each Grantee upon acceptance of the Options granted Subscription price of the Options granted: HK$12.20 per Share Closing price of the Shares on the date of HK$12.20 per Share grant:

1