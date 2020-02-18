Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent. Downloads: [ DOC ] [ PDF ] [ HTML ]

Log in
CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

02/18/2020 | 10:49pm EST

SEC Form 5<_o3a_p>

FORM 5<_o3a_p>

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION<_o3a_p>

Washington, D.C. 20549<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934<_o3a_p>

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940<_o3a_p>

OMB APPROVAL<_o3a_p>

OMB Number:<_o3a_p>

3235-0362<_o3a_p>

Estimated average burden<_o3a_p>

hours per response:<_o3a_p>

1.0<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Form 3 Holdings Reported.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Form 4 Transactions Reported.<_o3a_p>

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*<_o3a_p>

Harris Edmond L<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Last)<_o3a_p>

(First)<_o3a_p>

(Middle)<_o3a_p>

500 WATER STREET<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(Street)<_o3a_p>

JACKSONVILLE<_o3a_p>

FL<_o3a_p>

32202<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(City)<_o3a_p>

(State)<_o3a_p>

(Zip)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol<_o3a_p>

CSX CORP [ CSX ]<_o3a_p>

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer<_o3a_p>

(Check all applicable)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Director<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

10% Owner<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Officer (give title below)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Other (specify below)<_o3a_p>

EVP of Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

12/31/2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)<_o3a_p>

X<_o3a_p>

Form filed by One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>

2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned at end of Issuer's Fiscal Year (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>

6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Amount<_o3a_p>

(A) or (D)<_o3a_p>

Price<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Common Stock<_o3a_p>

07/01/2019<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A4(1)<_o3a_p>

361<_o3a_p>

A<_o3a_p>

$52.66<_o3a_p>

23,772<_o3a_p>

D<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned<_o3a_p>

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)<_o3a_p>

2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security<_o3a_p>

3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)<_o3a_p>

5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)<_o3a_p>

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)<_o3a_p>

7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)<_o3a_p>

8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)<_o3a_p>

9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

(A)<_o3a_p>

(D)<_o3a_p>

Date Exercisable<_o3a_p>

Expiration Date<_o3a_p>

Title<_o3a_p>

Amount or Number of Shares<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Explanation of Responses:<_o3a_p>

1. These shares were acquired under the CSX Corporation Employee Stock Purchase Plan in transactions that were exempt under both Rule 16b-3(d) and Rule 16b-3(c).<_o3a_p>

Remarks:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

/s/ Mark D. Austin, Attorney-in-Fact<_o3a_p>

02/18/2020<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** Signature of Reporting Person<_o3a_p>

Date<_o3a_p>

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.<_o3a_p>

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).<_o3a_p>

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).<_o3a_p>

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.<_o3a_p>

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 03:47:01 UTC
