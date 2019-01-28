Big Railroads Don't See Slowdown on Horizon for U.S. Economy

By Paul Ziobro and Theo Francis

Railroad executives played down concerns about a cooling U.S. economy, which they said remains on solid footing as growing shipments of grain, oil and e-commerce packages offset broader worries over trade policy and volatile stock markets.

The chief executives of CSX Corp. and Union Pacific Corp. said conversations with their shippers, which represent a broad cross-section of industries from agriculture to chemicals, generally show optimism about the coming year.

CSX CEO Jim Foote said customers plan to ship more goods and are also moving ahead on long-term capital projects, including expanding facilities. "When you talk to the business people, they've always indicated that the economy was still in good shape," Mr. Foote said in an interview last week.

Railroads provide a useful signal about the direction of the economy because they show a broad view of the movement of products, from raw materials to finished goods. They are often seen as leading indicators in the stock market, but they best reflect the domestic U.S. economy, said David Donabedian, chief investment officer for CIBC Private Wealth Management.

And companies with a U.S. focus have been reporting much stronger results than those with more exposure overseas, particularly in China, Mr. Donabedian said. "What they're seeing in the U.S. has really been pretty good."

So far, U.S. corporate earnings for the final quarter of 2018 have been strong, though investors have turned their focus to the prospects for 2019. Fourth-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 14.2% from a year ago, while sales are forecast to rise 5.6%, according to Refinitiv, which based its projections on the 113 companies that had reported results as of Friday, and using estimates for the rest.

This week, investors will get readouts from key companies, including AT&T Inc., Boeing Co., and General Electric Co., as well as Apple Inc., which issued a sales warning in early January, citing weak demand in China.

Companies have sent mixed signals. Last week, executives at United Technologies Corp., a conglomerate that makes Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators, said the U.S. and Chinese economies were strong and feeding demand for its industrial products. On Monday, heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. lowered its 2019 profit targets, citing China's slowing economy and higher material and transportation costs.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX, which operates a rail network in the Eastern U.S., still expects muted volume growth, due to uncertainty around coal shipments and changes it is making to its intermodal network that carries cargo containers and passes them to trucks or ships. Its merchandise business, which ships products for industries like the automotive sector and chemicals, expects volumes to rise, especially as CSX improves service levels.

Union Pacific has a similar outlook, with its shippers overlooking outside noise and noting that their businesses are mostly growing. The Omaha, Neb.-based company operates one of two rail networks in the Western U.S., stretching from major ports in California to the Midwest.

"There are a number of overhangs that you could point to and worry about whether that could trigger a slowdown," including trade effects and consumer sentiment shifting due to the government shutdown, Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said last week. But the railroad's customers expect strong demand and shipments across a number of sectors, including construction materials, steel and plastics.

"A lot of the markets that we serve -- not all of them, but a lot -- feel pretty good," he said.

E-commerce is boosting Union Pacific's premium business as the railroad moves trailers of packages shipped through United Parcel Service Inc. and other carriers across large chunks of the country.

One area that is taking a direct hit from trade policy is agriculture, Mr. Fritz said, as China has cut soybean imports from the U.S. amid their trade dispute. Union Pacific's energy business is also struggling from a big decline in fracking sand shipments as energy companies source that product close to where it is used.

The railway is projecting higher volume for the year, and it is also aiming to improve operations with a new operating plan that will help it cut $500 million in costs.

Norfolk Southern Corp. posted a 9% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by the highest price increases in more than six years, as tightness in the trucking market allows the railroad to push up rates. Strong consumer spending means that more finished goods are moving across its intermodal network as well.

