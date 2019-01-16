CSX : 2018 Q4 Earnings Presentation

FORWARD LOOKING DISCLOSURE

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

James M. Foote

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Volume 1,648K Revenue $3,143M Operating Income $1,249M Operating Ratio 60.3% EPS $1.01

Earnings Per Share

Operating Ratio

$4.62

2017

$1.01

2017 Adjusted

60.7%

65.1%

2018

2017

2017 Adjusted

2018

Note: Adjusted financials exclude impacts from restructuring and the tax reform benefit. See Appendix. Certain prior year data has been reclassified to conform to the current presentation