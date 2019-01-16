Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSX : 2018 Q4 Earnings Presentation

01/16/2019 | 04:59pm EST

FORWARD LOOKING DISCLOSURE

This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed

new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements

speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or

business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation);

(iii) legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.

Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website atwww.sec.govand the company's website at www.csx.com.

NON-GAAP MEASURES DISCLOSURE

CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results.

Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures are attached hereto in the Appendix of this presentation.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

James M. Foote

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Volume 1,648K

Revenue $3,143M

Operating Income $1,249M

Operating Ratio 60.3%

EPS $1.01

Earnings Per Share

Operating Ratio

$4.62

2017

$1.01

2017 Adjusted

60.7%

65.1%

2018

2017

2017 Adjusted

2018

Note: Adjusted financials exclude impacts from restructuring and the tax reform benefit. See Appendix. Certain prior year data has been reclassified to conform to the current presentation

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 21:58:09 UTC
