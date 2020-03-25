CSX : Announces Date for First-Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Log in
03/25/2020 | 11:48am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 25, 2020 - CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release first-quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company's management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-866-627-3868. Callers outside the U.S. dial 1-825-312-2388. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 1979628 as the passcode.

Presentation materials and access to the webcast will be available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, a webcast replay will be archived on the company's website.

About CSX and its Disclosures

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

Contact:

Bill Slater, Investor Relations
904-359-1334

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 15:47:06 UTC
