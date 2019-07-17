Log in
CSX : Considers Promoting Interim Finance Chief

07/17/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

CSX Corp. (CSX) is considering making its interim finance chief permanent, the company's chief executive said.

In May, the railroad said its former chief financial officer, Frank Lonegro, departed from the company. He worked at CSX for 19 years and took over as finance chief in 2015.

CSX appointed Kevin Boone, who had been the company's top investor-relations executive, to the role on an interim basis and launched an external search.

Mr. Boone is in the running to take over the finance job at CSX on a permanent basis, CEO Jim Foote said on a conference call Tuesday, praising his work.

Mr. Boone is "doing a great job. We all appreciate that he was here and his skill set and his ability to step right in and pick up where Frank left off," Mr. Foote said. He added, "We're doing an external search to see if we could find the right person to fill this role, and as part of that process, Kevin is going to be considered."

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Fla., has faced changes in its executive suite over the last couple of years. In 2017, the company replaced several top executives and brought in Mr. Foote as its top operations executive.

He took over the CEO role following the death of the company's former CEO, Hunter Harrison, late in 2017.

More recently, Mr. Lonegro moved on and the company hired Farrukh Bezar as its chief strategy officer.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

