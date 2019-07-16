CSX : Financial Report 0 07/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT Send by mail :

CSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - July 16, 2019 - CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced second quarter 2019 net earnings of $870 million, or $1.08 per share, versus $877 million, or $1.01 per share in the same period last year (an earnings per share increase of 7 percent). CSX's operating ratio set a company second quarter record of 57.4 percent, improved from 58.6 percent in the prior year. "I am extremely proud of our dedicated CSX employees for once again achieving new record levels of efficiency this quarter, while also driving a significant improvement in safety" said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. "These results reflect the strength of our operating model, and combined with continued improvements in our best-in- class customer service, represent significant progress toward our goal of being the best run railroad in North America." Revenue for the second quarter declined by 1 percent over the prior year to $3.06 billion, as Merchandise growth was offset by Intermodal weakness. Expenses decreased 3 percent year over year to $1.76 billion, driven by continued efficiency gains and volume-related savings. This combination yielded operating income growth of 2 percent for the quarter to $1.31 billion compared to $1.28 billion in the same period last year. CSX executives will conduct a conference call with the investment community this afternoon, July 16, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors, media and the public may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-888-327-6279(1-888-EARN-CSX). For callers outside the U.S., dial 1-773-756-0199. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and enter in 3276279 as the passcode. In conjunction with the call, a live webcast will be accessible and presentation materials will be posted on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. Following the earnings call, an internet replay of the presentation will be archived on the company website. This earnings announcement, as well as additional detailed financial information, is contained in the CSX Quarterly Financial Report available through the company's website at http://investors.csx.comand on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Table of Contents The accompanying unaudited CSX CORPORATION financial information should be Consolidated Financial Statements .......p. 3 read in conjunction with the Operating Statistics.............................. p. 10 Company's most recent Non-GAAP Measures........................... p. 11 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any Current Reports on Form 8-K. About CSX and its Disclosures CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company's website at http://investors.csx.com. CSX also uses social media channels to communicate information about the company. Although social media channels are not intended to be the primary method of disclosure for material information, it is possible that certain information CSX posts on social media could be deemed to be material. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to reviewtheinformationwepostonTwitter(http://twitter.com/CSX)andonSlideshare(http://www.slideshare.net/HowTomorrowMoves). The social media channels used by CSX may be updated from time to time. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com and on Facebook (http:// www.facebook.com/OfficialCSX). Non-GAAP Disclosure CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Forward-looking Statements This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward- looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation); (iii) legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions. Otherimportantassumptionsandfactorsthatcouldcauseactualresultstodiffermateriallyfromthoseintheforward-lookingstatements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.csx.com. 2 CSX Corporation CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Quarters Ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, $ % 2019 2018 Change Change Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, $ % 2019 2018 Change Change Revenue $ 3,061 $ 3,102 $ (41) (1)% $ 6,074 $ 5,978 $ 96 2% Expense Labor and Fringe 648 669 21 3 1,320 1,365 45 3 Materials, Supplies and 455 469 14 3 933 951 18 2 Other Depreciation 337 329 (8) (2) 667 652 (15) (2) Fuel 234 270 36 13 467 525 58 11 Equipment and Other Rents 103 112 9 8 203 213 10 5 Equity Earnings of Affiliates (21) (30) (9) (30) (40) (55) (15) (27) Total Expense 1,756 1,819 63 3 3,550 3,651 101 3 Operating Income 1,305 1,283 22 2 2,524 2,327 197 8 Interest Expense (184) (157) (27) (17) (362) (306) (56) (18) Other Income - Net 25 18 7 39 48 35 13 37 Earnings Before Income 1,146 1,144 2 - 2,210 2,056 154 7 Taxes Income Tax Expense (276) (267) (9) (3) (506) (484) (22) (5) Net Earnings $ 870 $ 877 $ (7) (1)% $ 1,704 $ 1,572 $ 132 8% Operating Ratio 57.4% 58.6% 58.4% 61.1% Per Common Share Net Earnings Per Share, $ 1.08 $ 1.01 $ 0.07 7 % $ 2.10 $ 1.79 $ 0.31 17% Assuming Dilution Average Shares Outstanding, 807 868 812 878 Assuming Dilution (Millions) 3 CSX Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Jun. 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 853 $ 858 Short-Term Investments 878 253 Other Current Assets 1,455 1,454 Properties - Net 32,019 31,998 Investment in Affiliates and Other Companies 1,822 1,779 Other Long-Term Assets (a) 897 387 Total Assets $ 37,924 $ 36,729 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt $ 245 $ 18 Other Current Liabilities (a) 1,808 1,897 Long-Term Debt 15,522 14,739 Deferred Income Taxes - Net 6,791 6,690 Other Long-Term Liabilities (a) 1,268 805 Total Liabilities 25,634 24,149 Total Shareholders' Equity 12,290 12,580 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 37,924 $ 36,729 4 CSX Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2019 2018 Net Earnings $ 1,704 $ 1,572 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Earnings to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation 667 652 Deferred Income Tax Expense 97 98 Gain on Property Dispositions (64) (69) Equity Earnings of Affiliates (40) (55) Cash Payments for Restructuring Charge - (13) Other Operating Activities - Net (97) (176) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,267 2,009 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property Additions (769) (823) Proceeds from Property Dispositions 146 141 Purchase of Short-Term Investments (1,427) (77) Proceeds from Sales of Short-Term Investments 810 12 Other Investing Activities (16) (8) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,256) (755) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Long-term Debt Issued 1,000 2,000 Dividends Paid (388) (384) Shares Repurchased (b) (1,656) (1,810) Accelerated Share Repurchase Pending Final Settlement - (90) Other Financing Activities 28 (51) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (1,016) (335) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (5) 919 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 858 401 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 853 $ 1,320 5 CSX Corporation NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) New Lease Accounting Guidance: On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standard Update, Leases, which requires lessees to recognize most leases on their balance sheets as a right-of-use asset with a related lease liability. As of June 30, 2019, right-of-use assets of $550 million are included in other long-term assets and the related lease liabilities are included in other current and other long-term liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. Shares Repurchased: During second quarter and six months ended 2019 and 2018, the Company engaged in the following repurchase activities: Quarters Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Shares Repurchased (Millions) 11 16 23 31 Cost of Shares (Dollars in millions) $ 860 $ 974 $ 1,656 $ 1,810 Average Cost per Share Repurchased $ 76.33 $ 59.46 $ 72.63 $ 57.73 6 CSX Corporation VOLUME AND REVENUE (Unaudited) Volume (Thousands of units); Revenue (Dollars in millions); Revenue Per Unit (Dollars) Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 Volume Revenue Revenue Per Unit 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Change Change Change Chemicals 172 169 2 % $ 591 $ 588 1 % $ 3,436 $ 3,479 (1)% Automotive 121 118 3 329 330 - 2,719 2,797 (3) Agricultural and Food Products 118 112 5 358 327 9 3,034 2,920 4 Minerals 89 86 3 144 137 5 1,618 1,593 2 Forest Products 73 71 3 223 215 4 3,055 3,028 1 Metals and Equipment 63 69 (9) 187 198 (6) 2,968 2,870 3 Fertilizers 61 64 (5) 112 112 - 1,836 1,750 5 Total Merchandise 697 689 1 1,944 1,907 2 2,789 2,768 1 Coal 226 222 2 557 569 (2) 2,465 2,563 (4) Intermodal 658 735 (10) 436 490 (11) 663 667 (1) Other - - - 124 136 (9) - - - Total 1,581 1,646 (4)% $ 3,061 $ 3,102 (1)% $ 1,936 $ 1,885 3 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 Volume Revenue Revenue Per Unit 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % 2019 2018 % Change Change Change Chemicals 339 331 2 % $ 1,177 $ 1,145 3 % $ 3,472 $ 3,459 - % Automotive 236 230 3 640 634 1 2,712 2,757 (2) Agricultural and Food Products 232 219 6 702 634 11 3,026 2,895 5 Minerals 158 152 4 267 251 6 1,690 1,651 2 Forest Products 144 138 4 439 410 7 3,049 2,971 3 Metals and Equipment 127 133 (5) 376 384 (2) 2,961 2,887 3 Fertilizers 123 128 (4) 222 228 (3) 1,805 1,781 1 Total Merchandise 1,359 1,331 2 3,823 3,686 4 2,813 2,769 2 Coal 438 423 4 1,095 1,072 2 2,500 2,534 (1) Intermodal 1,315 1,424 (8) 864 939 (8) 657 659 - Other - - - 292 281 4 - - - Total 3,112 3,178 (2)% $ 6,074 $ 5,978 2 % $ 1,952 $ 1,881 4 % 7 CSX Corporation VOLUME AND REVENUE Revenue decreased 1 percent year over year as favorable mix and pricing gains across most markets were more than offset by intermodal volume decreases and lower other revenue. Fuel Surcharge Fuel surcharge revenue is included in the individual markets. Fuel lag is the estimated difference between highway diesel prices in the quarter and the prices used for fuel surcharge, which are generally on a two month lag. Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Fuel Surcharge Revenue $ 155 $ 160 $ 310 $ 294 Fuel Lag (Expense) Benefit $ (6) $ (13) $ 7 $ (19) Merchandise Volume Chemicals- Increased as stronger crude oil and waste shipments more than offset reduced fly ash, natural gas liquids and sand shipments. Automotive- Increased due to higher shipments of trucks and SUVs. Agricultural and Food Products- Increased due to gains in the domestic grain and ethanol markets. Minerals- Increased due to higher shipments for construction and paving projects. Forest Products- Increased due to higher demand for wood pulp and other fiber products as well as stronger lumber shipments. Metals and Equipment- Declined due to reduced metals shipments, primarily in the sheet steel, construction and scrap markets. Fertilizers- Declined as wet weather conditions continue to delay fertilizer applications. Coal Volume Domestic increased primarily due to growth in coke, iron ore and other shipments. Export declined due to lower thermal coal shipments. Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (Millions of tons) Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Change Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Change Coal Tonnage Domestic 14.8 13.7 8% 28.0 26.0 8% Export 10.6 11.4 (7) 21.1 22.0 (4) Total Coal 25.4 25.1 1% 49.1 48.0 2% Intermodal Volume Domestic and international declined primarily due to rationalization of low-density lanes. Other Revenue Other revenue decreased $12 million versus prior year primarily due to lower revenue for storage at intermodal facilities. 8 CSX Corporation EXPENSE Expenses of $1.8 billion decreased $63 million, or 3 percent year over year, primarily driven by efficiency savings and lower volume, partially offset by inflation and other items. Labor and Fringeexpense decreased $21 million primarily due to the following: Efficiency and volume savings of $19 million primarily resulted from lower headcount and reduced crew starts.

Incentive compensation decreased $19 million driven primarily by lower expected payouts on existing plans.

Inflation and other costs increased $17 million. Materials, Supplies and Otherexpense decreased $14 million due to the following: Volume and efficiency savings of $35 million primarily resulted from lower trucking and terminal costs due to intermodal lane rationalizations; reduced equipment maintenance expenses; and lower train accident costs.

Gains from real estate and line sales were flat year over year.

All other costs increased $21 million primarily due to higher casualty expenses, inflation and other items. Depreciationexpense increased $8 million primarily due to a larger asset base. Fuelexpense decreased $36 million primarily due to a 6 percent price decrease, record fuel efficiency and lower volume. Equipment and Other Rentsexpense decreased $9 million primarily due to lower volume-related costs in addition to continued equipment efficiency for merchandise and intermodal. Equity Earnings of Affiliatesdecreased $9 million primarily due to lower net earnings at TTX and a prior year gain from an affiliate's property sale. Employee Counts (Estimated) Quarters Ended Six Months Ended Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Change Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Change Average 21,806 22,942 (1,136) 22,000 23,212 (1,212) Ending 21,541 22,810 (1,269) 21,541 22,810 (1,269) Fuel Expense Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars and gallons in millions, except price per gallon) Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Estimated Locomotive Fuel Consumption (Gallons) 98.7 106.8 203.4 213.4 Price per Gallon (Dollars) $ 2.19 $ 2.33 $ 2.11 $ 2.24 Total Locomotive Fuel Expense $ 216 $ 249 $ 430 $ 478 Non-Locomotive Fuel Expense 18 21 37 47 Total Fuel Expense $ 234 $ 270 $ 467 $ 525 9 CSX Corporation OPERATING STATISTICS (Estimated) Operating performance remained strong as train velocity and car dwell improved 14 percent and 6 percent, respectively, to record levels for the second quarter. The Company remains focused on executing the operational plan to deliver further service gains, improve transit times and drive asset utilization while controlling costs. From a safety perspective, the FRA personal injury frequency index of 0.83 for the second quarter 2019 improved 22 percent year over year, driven by a significant reduction in the number of FRA-reportable personal injuries. Similarly, the FRA train accident rate of 1.93 for the quarter improved 54 percent year over year, driven by an all-time record low number of FRA-reportable train accidents. Quarters Ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Improvement / 2019 2018 (Deterioration) Six Months Ended Jun. 30, Jun. 30, Improvement / 2019 2018 (Deterioration) Operations Performance Train Velocity (Miles per hour) (a) 20.0 17.6 14 % 20.2 17.6 15 % Dwell (Hours) (a) 9.1 9.7 6 % 9.0 10.1 11 % Revenue Ton-Miles(Billions) Merchandise 33.0 32.8 1 % 64.6 64.2 1 % Coal 10.9 11.8 (8)% 21.4 22.1 (3)% Intermodal 6.8 7.7 (12)% 13.3 14.7 (10)% Total Revenue Ton-Miles 50.7 52.3 (3)% 99.3 101.0 (2)% Total Gross Ton-Miles(Billions) 99.9 103.5 (3)% 196.6 199.7 (2)% On-Time Originations 88% 85% 4 % 85% 83% 2 % On-Time Arrivals 53% 61% (13)% 58% 59% (2)% Safety FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index 0.83 1.06 22 % 0.79 1.11 29 % FRA Train Accident Rate 1.93 4.24 54 % 2.26 4.10 45 % Certain operating statistics are estimated and can continue to be updated as actuals settle. The methodology for calculating train velocity and dwell differs from that prescribed by the Surface Transportation Board. The Company will continue to report train velocity and dwell to the Surface Transportation Board using the prescribed methodology. See additional discussion on the Company's website. Key Performance Measures Definitions Train Velocity- Average train speed between origin and destination in miles per hour (does not include locals, yard jobs, work trains or passenger trains). Train velocity measures the profiled schedule of trains (from departure to arrival and all interim time), and train profiles are periodically updated to align with a changing operation. Dwell- Average amount of time in hours between car arrival to and departure from the yard. Revenue Ton-Miles(RTM's)- The movement of one revenue-producing ton of freight over a distance of one mile. Gross Ton-Miles(GTM's)- The movement of one ton of train weight over one mile. GTM's are calculated by multiplying total train weight by distance the train moved. Total train weight is comprised of the weight of the freight cars and their contents. On-TimeOriginations- Percent of scheduled road trains that depart the origin yard on-time or ahead of schedule. On-TimeArrivals- Percent of scheduled road trains that arrive at the destination yard on-time. FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index- Number of FRA-reportable injuries per 200,000 man-hours. FRA Train Accident Rate- Number of FRA-reportable train accidents per million train-miles. 10 CSX Corporation NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). The Company also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, the Company's non-GAAPmeasures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures are below. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Management believes that free cash flow is supplemental information useful to investors as it is important in evaluating the Company's financial performance. More specifically, free cash flow measures cash generated by the business after reinvestment. This measure represents cash available for both equity and bond investors to be used for dividends, share repurchases or principal reduction on outstanding debt. Free cash flow is calculated by using net cash from operations and adjusting for property additions and certain other investing activities, which includes proceeds from property dispositions. Adjusted free cash flow excludes the impact of cash payments for restructuring charge. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than a substitute for, cash provided by operating activities. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities (GAAP measure) to adjusted free cash flow after restructuring, before dividends (non-GAAP measure). The restructuring charge impact to free cash flow in 2018 was tax effected using the Company's applicable tax rate. Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) Jun. 30, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2,267 $ 2,009 Property Additions (769) (823) Other Investing Activities 130 133 Free Cash Flow (before payment of dividends) 1,628 1,319 Add back: Cash Payments for Restructuring Charge (after-tax)(a) - 10 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Dividends (non-GAAP) $ 1,628 $ 1,329 (a) The Company made cash payments related to the restructuring charge of $13 million in six months ended June 30, 2018. 11 Attachments Original document

