CSX : Leads North American Rail Industry with Most Ambitious GHG Emissions Intensity Reductions Goal

03/18/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

CSX has become the first railroad in North America to have its new emissions intensity goal - which is consistent with reductions required to keep warming to well-below 2 degrees C - approved by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi).
CSX will reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 37.3% between 2014 and 2030. The company expects future transformational technology to facilitate this next level of reductions and is extensively investing in technologies and operational practices that drive maximum achievable efficiencies. In 2018, CSX achieved its greenhouse gas goal to reduce emissions intensity by 6-8% by 2020 - achieving an 8.1% emissions intensity reduction and reaching the goal set in 2012 two years ahead of plan.
Reducing emissions is important to CSX and its customers. Rail is already the most fuel-efficient mode of freight transportation, and CSX further delivers by continuing to set fuel efficiency records. CSX is the only U.S. class I railroad to have crossed the threshold of operating below one gallon of fuel-per-thousand gross ton miles, and the company is pursuing opportunities for additional improvement as part of its commitment to sustainable business practices.
The SBTi champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies' competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.
To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company's most recent Corporate Social Responsibility Report at https://www.csx.com/index.cfm/about-us/responsibility/.

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 22:02:00 UTC
