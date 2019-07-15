Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/15 04:00:09 pm
78.45 USD   -0.17%
08:17pCSX : Lighter Loads Weigh on Railroads
DJ
07/10CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/10North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended July 6
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSX : Lighter Loads Weigh on Railroads

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

By Paul Ziobro

Freight trains are carrying a shrinking amount of cargo as railroads feel the effects of trade tensions, a cooling global economy and changes to their own systems that are driving customers elsewhere.

The number of U.S. railroad carloads shipped fell 2.9% in the first half of the year, according to the Association of American Railroads. The slowdown was widespread among industries, with 16 of 20 categories of shipments including food, lumber, auto parts and metals, posting declines.

Railroad shipping data provides insight into a broad cross-section of the domestic economy, given that the industry moves raw materials, finished goods and e-commerce packages.

Executives at CSX Corp., Union Pacific Corp. and other railroads started the year confident that a strong economy would lead to more goods for them to move across their network. But since then, North America's freight railroads have dealt with severe weather and flooding, escalating trade disputes and cooling pockets of the U.S. economy.

The railroads, which begin to report second-quarter earnings this week, may not have enough time in the second half of the year to hit their earlier projected volume goals, according to analysts.

"You're going to have a pretty lackluster quarter," independent railroad industry analyst Anthony Hatch said. The railroads "will probably have to lower guidance, which will not be a surprise."

CSX, which reports earnings Tuesday, declined to comment. Union Pacific, which reports earnings on Thursday, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In an interview in June, Union Pacific Chief Executive Lance Fritz said the railroad's volumes were down about 4% because of bad weather and customer concerns over trade uncertainty.

The weak rail shipments are just one sign that the global movement of goods has been sputtering. FedEx Corp. has warned that trade disputes have dented demand for international freight shipments. Trucking companies are also confronting a softening environment after last year's freight boom. The Cass Freight Index of North American shipments by truck and rail declined 5.3% in June, the seventh straight monthly decline, which Cass Information Systems Inc., a processor of freight payments for companies, says signals an economic contraction.

On Monday J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest carriers in North America, said volumes in its intermodal business moving freight long distances by truck and rail were down 8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2018.

The railroads may also be losing some traffic from self-imposed changes to their networks, Mr. Hatch said. Several companies, including Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp. and Kansas City Southern, are in the midst of broad operational overhauls that involve running fewer, longer trains on tighter schedules, a strategy known as precision-scheduled railroading. Some shippers are moving their business away from the rails while the changes are implemented.

One benefit of the weaker volume is that it may be less challenging for some railroads to overhaul their operating schedules and procedures without the added pressure of having to handle more railcars.

"Clearly, the better time to implement such a fundamental change as a PSR-based operating plan is in a period that is absent volume pressure," Loop Capital analyst Rick Paterson said, referring to the precision-scheduled railroading strategy that railroads are adopting.

--Jennifer Smith contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Ziobro at Paul.Ziobro@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSX CORPORATION -0.10% 78.5 Delayed Quote.26.48%
UNION PACIFIC -0.78% 172.69 Delayed Quote.25.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
08:17pCSX : Lighter Loads Weigh on Railroads
DJ
07/10CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/10North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended July 6
DJ
07/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended June 29
DJ
07/02CSX : Receives American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System C..
PU
06/19North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.9% in Week Ended June 15
DJ
06/18CSX Corporation Announces Date for Second-Quarter Earnings Release and Earnin..
GL
06/12North American Rail Traffic Fell 6.2% in Week Ended June 8
DJ
06/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended June 1
DJ
06/04CSX : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 473 M
EBIT 2019 5 197 M
Net income 2019 3 468 M
Debt 2019 15 003 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,30x
EV / Sales2020 6,11x
Capitalization 63 519 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 82,2  $
Last Close Price 78,5  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION26.48%62 508
UNION PACIFIC25.91%121 571
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.79%67 322
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION37.69%53 592
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD28.69%33 165
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN28.62%12 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About