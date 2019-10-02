Log in
CSX : Makes Its Interim CFO Permanent
DJ
04:06pCSX Announces Executive Leadership Appointments
GL
12:56pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 5.9% in Week Ended Sept. 28
DJ
CSX : Makes Its Interim CFO Permanent

10/02/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

By Nina Trentmann

CSX Corp. on Wednesday made its interim finance chief permanent, a move that comes after a monthslong search for a new chief financial officer at the U.S. freight railroad operator.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based CSX has named Kevin Boone as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Boone had been CSX's interim CFO since May, stepping in for Frank Lonegro, who had held the role since 2015.

CSX launched an external search for a potential successor to Mr. Lonegro in May, but kept Mr. Boone in the back pocket.

Mr. Boone joined CSX as vice president of corporate affairs in 2017 and became vice president of marketing and strategy in March of this year. Before his time at CSX, Mr. Boone worked at Janus Capital Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

"Kevin's strong and diverse finance background will be invaluable as we strive to operate efficiently and create shareholder value," Chief Executive Jim Foote said in a release on Wednesday.

Alongside Mr. Boone's appointment, CSX hired Jamie Boychuk as executive vice president of operations. Ed Harris, who previously led operations, will continue as executive vice president, CSX said.

Write to Nina Trentmann at Nina.Trentmann@wsj.com

