CSX Corporation

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
CSX Named One of America's 'Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion'

07/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), scoring 100 percent on the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“CSX has participated in the DEI survey in the past and we have been recognized on the ‘Best Places’ list, but this is the first time we have achieved the 100 percent milestone,” said Stephanie Noel, vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer. “This is a great testament to CSX policies, programs and practices, but most of all it’s a credit to CSX employees who contribute to a diverse, inclusive culture.”

The DEI serves as the nation’s most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool on disability inclusion efforts in the areas of culture, leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, and community engagement. Now in its fifth year, the index, developed by Disability:IN and the AAPD enables America’s leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices and to be scored objectively by an independent panel.

“We all share in the responsibility of creating a culture where people feel welcome and valued for their diverse perspectives,” Noel said. “Through these different viewpoints, we are able to better connect with our co-workers and the customers we serve. This commitment creates an engaging culture of belonging which extends to our communities and shareholders as well.”

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company.  It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products.  For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development.  Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides.  It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.  More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX). 

Contact:

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications
855-955-6397




© GlobeNewswire 2019
