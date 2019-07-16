CSX : Presentation 0 07/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT Send by mail :

FORWARD LOOKING DISCLOSURE This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation); legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions. Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.csx.com. 2 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L NON-GAAP MEASURES DISCLOSURE CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results. Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures are attached hereto in the Appendix of this presentation. 3 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L EXECUTIVE SUMMARY James M. Foote President and Chief Executive Officer SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS Volume 1,581K Revenue $3,061M Operating Income $1,305M Operating Ratio 57.4% EPS $1.08 Earnings Per Share Operating Ratio 58.6% $1.08 $1.01 57.4% 7% Growth 120 bps Improvement 2018 2019 2018 2019 5 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L SECOND QUARTER REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS Merchandise Growth Was More than Offset By Intermodal Weakness Chemicals increased as stronger crude oil and waste shipments were partially offset by reduced fly ash, natural gas liquids and sand volumes Automotive driven by strength in trucks and SUVs Agricultural & Food Products growth driven by strength in domestic grain and ethanol markets Forest Products increase led by high demand for wood pulp and stronger lumber shipments Minerals strength driven by increased construction and paving project activity Metals and Equipment declined as a result of decreased metal shipments, primarily in sheet steel, construction and scrap markets Fertilizers negatively impacted by wet weather conditions delaying fertilizer applications Coal revenue decreased, as growth in domestic industrial markets was more than offset by export and utility declines Both Domestic and International Intermodal markets decreased, primarily due to the impact of lane rationalizations Second Quarter Revenue Down 1% Percent Year over Year Chemicals 1% Automotive 0% Ag & Food Products 9% Forest Products 4% Minerals 5% Metals and Equipment (6%) Fertilizers 0% Coal (2%) Intermodal (11%) Other (9%) 6 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

increased as stronger crude oil and waste shipments were partially offset by reduced fly ash, natural gas liquids and sand volumes Automotive driven by strength in trucks and SUVs

driven by strength in trucks and SUVs Agricultural & Food Products growth driven by strength in domestic grain and ethanol markets

growth driven by strength in domestic grain and ethanol markets Forest Products increase led by high demand for wood pulp and stronger lumber shipments

increase led by high demand for wood pulp and stronger lumber shipments Minerals strength driven by increased construction and paving project activity

strength driven by increased construction and paving project activity Metals and Equipment declined as a result of decreased metal shipments, primarily in sheet steel, construction and scrap markets

declined as a result of decreased metal shipments, primarily in sheet steel, construction and scrap markets Fertilizers negatively impacted by wet weather conditions delaying fertilizer applications

negatively impacted by wet weather conditions delaying fertilizer applications Coal revenue decreased, as growth in domestic industrial markets was more than offset by export and utility declines

revenue decreased, as growth in domestic industrial markets was more than offset by export and utility declines Both Domestic and International Intermodal markets decreased, primarily due to the impact of lane rationalizations Second Quarter Revenue Down 1% Percent Year over Year Chemicals 1% Automotive 0% Ag & Food Products 9% Forest Products 4% Minerals 5% Metals and Equipment (6%) Fertilizers 0% Coal (2%) Intermodal (11%) Other (9%) 6 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L SECOND QUARTER SAFETY HIGHLIGHTS FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index 1.06 0.89 0.96 0.76 0.83 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 FRA Train Accident Rate 4.24 3.273.08 2.59 1.93 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Safety statistics are estimated and can continue to be updated as actuals settle Safety remains a key guiding principle at CSX

Industry-leading personal injury rate, and fewest reportable train accidents in company history

personal injury rate, and fewest reportable train accidents in company history Inspection technology investments drove 85% YTD reduction in track-caused mainline accidents

track-caused mainline accidents Positive Train Control (PTC) now fully-equipped and in revenue service 7 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L SECOND QUARTER OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Train Velocity Gallons of Fuel per kGTM (miles per hour) 19.0 20.5 20.0 1.08 17.6 18.0 1.03 1.03 1.05 0.99 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Terminal Car Dwell 9.7 (hours) 9.0 9.3 8.9 9.1 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 Trip Plan Compliance Carload Intermodal 89.8% 79.8% 73.4% 78.3% 62.0% 66.1% 65.8% 72.6% 73.3% 58.3% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 8 The methodology for calculating train velocity and dwell differs from that prescribed by the Surface Transportation Board. The Company will continue to report train velocity and dwell to the Surface Transportation Board using the prescribed methodology. See additional discussion on the Company's website. FINANCIAL REVIEW Kevin S. Boone VP and Interim Chief Financial Officer SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS SUMMARY Second Quarter Income Statement Dollars in millions 2019 2018 Variance Revenue $ 3,061 $ 3,102 (1%) Expense Labor and Fringe 648 669 3% Materials, Supplies and Other 455 469 3% Depreciation 337 329 (2%) Fuel 234 270 13% Equipment and Other Rents 103 112 8% Equity Earnings of Affiliates (21) (30) (30%) Total Expense 1,756 1,819 3% Operating Income 1,305 1,283 2% Interest Expense (184) (157) (17%) Other Income - Net 25 18 39% Income Tax Expense (276) (267) (3%) Net Earnings $ 870 $ 877 (1%) Earnings Per Share $ 1.08 $ 1.01 7% Operating Ratio 57.4% 58.6% 120 bps 10 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL MEASURES Capital Investments Dollars in Millions Adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Dividends Dollars in Millions Shareholder Distributions Dollars in Millions Dividends Buybacks $823 $769 $1,628 $1,329 22% Growth $2,194 $1,810 $2,044 $1,656 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YTD YTD Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YTD YTD $384 $388 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 YTD YTD Adjusted free cash flow excludes the after-tax cash payment impacts of restructuring charges; see Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation 11 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L CLOSING REMARKS James M. Foote President and Chief Executive Officer LOOKING FORWARD Revising full-year revenue outlook to 1 to 2 percent decline

full-year revenue outlook to 1 to 2 percent decline Taking cautious forecasting approach given economic uncertainty Outlook reflects present activity levels, with upside if conditions improve in the second half Includes crude-by-rail headwind from recent customer shutdown

Still expect sub-60% operating ratio

sub-60% operating ratio Managing costs to current freight environment Significant efficiency opportunities remain

Reiterate $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion capital expenditure target 13 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L APPENDIX  Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION Adjusted Free Cash Flow Six Months Ended Dollars in millions June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2,267 $ 2,009 Property Additions (769) (823) Other Investing Activities 130 133 Free Cash Flow (before payment of dividends) 1,628 1,319 Add back: Cash Payments for Restructuring Charge (after-tax) - 10 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Dividends (non-GAAP) $ 1,628 $ 1,329 15 2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L CSX.COM / INVESTORS Attachments Original document

