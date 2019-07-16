Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CSX Corporation    CSX

CSX CORPORATION

(CSX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/16 04:26:52 pm
75.08 USD   -4.36%
04:10pCSX : Financial Report
PU
04:10pCSX : Presentation
PU
04:09pCSX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CSX : Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

2019 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

James M. Foote

President and Chief Executive Officer

FORWARD LOOKING DISCLOSURE

This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward- looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation);

  1. legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.

Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.csx.com.

2

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

NON-GAAP MEASURES DISCLOSURE

CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results.

Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures are attached hereto in the Appendix of this presentation.

3

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

James M. Foote

President and Chief Executive Officer

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Volume 1,581K

Revenue $3,061M

Operating Income $1,305M

Operating Ratio 57.4%

EPS $1.08

Earnings Per Share

Operating Ratio

58.6%

$1.08

$1.01

57.4%

7% Growth

120 bps Improvement

2018

2019

2018

2019

5

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

SECOND QUARTER REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

Merchandise Growth Was

More than Offset By Intermodal Weakness

  • Chemicals increased as stronger crude oil and waste shipments were partially offset by reduced fly ash, natural gas liquids and sand volumes
  • Automotive driven by strength in trucks and SUVs
  • Agricultural & Food Products growth driven by strength in domestic grain and ethanol markets
  • Forest Products increase led by high demand for wood pulp and stronger lumber shipments
  • Minerals strength driven by increased construction and paving project activity
  • Metals and Equipment declined as a result of decreased metal shipments, primarily in sheet steel, construction and scrap markets
  • Fertilizers negatively impacted by wet weather conditions delaying fertilizer applications
  • Coal revenue decreased, as growth in domestic industrial markets was more than offset by export and utility declines
  • Both Domestic and International Intermodal markets decreased, primarily due to the impact of lane rationalizations

Second Quarter Revenue

Down 1% Percent Year over Year

Chemicals

1%

Automotive

0%

Ag & Food Products

9%

Forest Products

4%

Minerals

5%

Metals and Equipment

(6%)

Fertilizers

0%

Coal

(2%)

Intermodal

(11%)

Other

(9%)

6

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

SECOND QUARTER SAFETY HIGHLIGHTS

FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index

1.06

0.89

0.96

0.76

0.83

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

FRA Train Accident Rate

4.24

3.273.08 2.59

1.93

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

Safety statistics are estimated and can continue to be updated as actuals settle

  • Safety remains a key guiding principle at CSX
  • Industry-leadingpersonal injury rate, and fewest reportable train accidents in company history
  • Inspection technology investments drove 85% YTD reduction in track-caused mainline accidents
  • Positive Train Control (PTC) now fully-equipped and in revenue service

7

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

SECOND QUARTER OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Train Velocity

Gallons of Fuel per kGTM

(miles per hour)

19.0

20.5

20.0

1.08

17.6

18.0

1.03

1.03

1.05

0.99

2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Terminal Car Dwell

9.7

(hours)

9.0

9.3

8.9

9.1

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19

Trip Plan Compliance

Carload

Intermodal

89.8%

79.8%

73.4%

78.3%

62.0%

66.1%

65.8%

72.6%

73.3%

58.3%

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

8 The methodology for calculating train velocity and dwell differs from that prescribed by the Surface Transportation Board. The Company will continue to report train velocity and dwell to the Surface Transportation Board using the prescribed methodology. See additional discussion on the Company's website.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Kevin S. Boone

VP and Interim Chief Financial Officer

SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS SUMMARY

Second Quarter Income Statement

Dollars in millions

2019

2018

Variance

Revenue

$

3,061

$

3,102

(1%)

Expense

Labor and Fringe

648

669

3%

Materials, Supplies and Other

455

469

3%

Depreciation

337

329

(2%)

Fuel

234

270

13%

Equipment and Other Rents

103

112

8%

Equity Earnings of Affiliates

(21)

(30)

(30%)

Total Expense

1,756

1,819

3%

Operating Income

1,305

1,283

2%

Interest Expense

(184)

(157)

(17%)

Other Income - Net

25

18

39%

Income Tax Expense

(276)

(267)

(3%)

Net Earnings

$

870

$

877

(1%)

Earnings Per Share

$

1.08

$

1.01

7%

Operating Ratio

57.4%

58.6%

120 bps

10

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Capital Investments

Dollars in Millions

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Before Dividends

Dollars in Millions

Shareholder

Distributions

Dollars in Millions

Dividends

Buybacks

$823

$769

$1,628

$1,329

22% Growth

$2,194

$1,810

$2,044

$1,656

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

YTD

YTD

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

YTD

YTD

$384

$388

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

YTD

YTD

Adjusted free cash flow excludes the after-tax cash payment impacts of restructuring charges; see Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation

11

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

CLOSING REMARKS

James M. Foote

President and Chief Executive Officer

LOOKING FORWARD

  • Revising full-year revenue outlook to 1 to 2 percent decline
    • Taking cautious forecasting approach given economic uncertainty
    • Outlook reflects present activity levels, with upside if conditions improve in the second half
    • Includes crude-by-rail headwind from recent customer shutdown
  • Still expect sub-60% operating ratio
    • Managing costs to current freight environment
    • Significant efficiency opportunities remain
  • Reiterate $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion capital expenditure target

13

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

APPENDIX

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Six Months Ended

Dollars in millions

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 2,267

$ 2,009

Property Additions

(769)

(823)

Other Investing Activities

130

133

Free Cash Flow (before payment of dividends)

1,628

1,319

Add back: Cash Payments for Restructuring Charge (after-tax)

-

10

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Dividends (non-GAAP)

$ 1,628

$ 1,329

15

2 0 1 9 C S X S E C O N D Q U A R T E R E A R N I N G S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

CSX.COM / INVESTORS

Disclaimer

CSX Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 20:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CSX CORPORATION
04:10pCSX : Presentation
PU
04:10pCSX : Financial Report
PU
04:09pCSX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:05pCSX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pCSX Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/10CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/10North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended July 6
DJ
07/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended June 29
DJ
07/02CSX : Receives American Chemistry Council's Responsible Care Management System C..
PU
06/19North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.9% in Week Ended June 15
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 473 M
EBIT 2019 5 197 M
Net income 2019 3 468 M
Debt 2019 15 003 M
Yield 2019 1,23%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 6,30x
EV / Sales2020 6,11x
Capitalization 63 519 M
Chart CSX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 82,22  $
Last Close Price 78,50  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Foote President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Zillmer Chairman
Edmond L. Harris Executive Vice President-Operations
Frank A. Lonegro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen Brandt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSX CORPORATION26.48%62 508
UNION PACIFIC24.93%121 571
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.78%67 322
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION37.69%53 592
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD28.69%33 165
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN28.62%12 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About