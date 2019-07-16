CSX : Presentation

This information and other statements by the company may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act with respect to, among other items: projections and estimates of earnings, revenues, margins, volumes, rates, cost-savings, expenses, taxes, liquidity, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items, statements of management's plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, and management's expectations as to future performance and operations and the time by which objectives will be achieved, statements concerning proposed new services, and statements regarding future economic, industry or market conditions or performance. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "preliminary" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. If the company updates any forward-looking statement, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward- looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual performance or results could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements include, among others; (i) the company's success in implementing its financial and operational initiatives; (ii) changes in domestic or international economic, political or business conditions, including those affecting the transportation industry (such as the impact of industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation);
legislative or regulatory changes; (iv) the inherent business risks associated with safety and security; (v) the outcome of claims and litigation involving or affecting the company; (vi) natural events such as severe weather conditions or pandemic health crises; and (vii) the inherent uncertainty associated with projecting economic and business conditions.
Other important assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are specified in the company's SEC reports, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the company's website at www.csx.com.
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
NON-GAAP MEASURES DISCLOSURE
CSX reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). CSX also uses certain non-GAAP measures that fall within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G and Regulation S-K Item 10(e), which may provide users of the financial information with additional meaningful comparison to prior reported results.
Non-GAAP measures do not have standardized definitions and are not defined by U.S. GAAP. Therefore, CSX's non-GAAP measures are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures are attached hereto in the Appendix of this presentation.
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
James M. Foote
President and Chief Executive Officer
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Volume 1,581K
Revenue $3,061M
Operating Income $1,305M
Operating Ratio 57.4%
EPS $1.08
Earnings Per Share
Operating Ratio
58.6%
$1.08
$1.01
57.4%
7% Growth
120 bps Improvement
2018
2019
2018
2019
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SECOND QUARTER REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS
Merchandise Growth Was
More than Offset By Intermodal Weakness
Chemicals increased as stronger crude oil and waste shipments were partially offset by reduced fly ash, natural gas liquids and sand volumes
Automotive driven by strength in trucks and SUVs
Agricultural & Food Products growth driven by strength in domestic grain and ethanol markets
Forest Products increase led by high demand for wood pulp and stronger lumber shipments
Minerals strength driven by increased construction and paving project activity
Metals and Equipment declined as a result of decreased metal shipments, primarily in sheet steel, construction and scrap markets
Fertilizers negatively impacted by wet weather conditions delaying fertilizer applications
Coal revenue decreased, as growth in domestic industrial markets was more than offset by export and utility declines
Both Domestic and InternationalIntermodal markets decreased, primarily due to the impact of lane rationalizations
Second Quarter Revenue
Down 1% Percent Year over Year
Chemicals
1%
Automotive
0%
Ag & Food Products
9%
Forest Products
4%
Minerals
5%
Metals and Equipment
(6%)
Fertilizers
0%
Coal
(2%)
Intermodal
(11%)
Other
(9%)
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SECOND QUARTER SAFETY HIGHLIGHTS
FRA Personal Injury Frequency Index
1.06
0.89
0.96
0.76
0.83
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
FRA Train Accident Rate
4.24
3.273.08 2.59
1.93
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
Safety statistics are estimated and can continue to be updated as actuals settle
Safety remains a key guiding principle at CSX
Industry-leadingpersonal injury rate, and fewest reportable train accidents in company history
Positive Train Control (PTC) now fully-equipped and in revenue service
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SECOND QUARTER OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Train Velocity
Gallons of Fuel per kGTM
(miles per hour)
19.0
20.5
20.0
1.08
17.6
18.0
1.03
1.03
1.05
0.99
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Terminal Car Dwell
9.7
(hours)
9.0
9.3
8.9
9.1
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19
Trip Plan Compliance
Carload
Intermodal
89.8%
79.8%
73.4%
78.3%
62.0%
66.1%
65.8%
72.6%
73.3%
58.3%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
8 The methodology for calculating train velocity and dwell differs from that prescribed by the Surface Transportation Board. The Company will continue to report train velocity and dwell to the Surface Transportation Board using the prescribed methodology. See additional discussion on the Company's website.
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Kevin S. Boone
VP and Interim Chief Financial Officer
SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS SUMMARY
Second Quarter Income Statement
Dollars in millions
2019
2018
Variance
Revenue
$
3,061
$
3,102
(1%)
Expense
Labor and Fringe
648
669
3%
Materials, Supplies and Other
455
469
3%
Depreciation
337
329
(2%)
Fuel
234
270
13%
Equipment and Other Rents
103
112
8%
Equity Earnings of Affiliates
(21)
(30)
(30%)
Total Expense
1,756
1,819
3%
Operating Income
1,305
1,283
2%
Interest Expense
(184)
(157)
(17%)
Other Income - Net
25
18
39%
Income Tax Expense
(276)
(267)
(3%)
Net Earnings
$
870
$
877
(1%)
Earnings Per Share
$
1.08
$
1.01
7%
Operating Ratio
57.4%
58.6%
120 bps
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Capital Investments
Dollars in Millions
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Before Dividends
Dollars in Millions
Shareholder
Distributions
Dollars in Millions
Dividends
Buybacks
$823
$769
$1,628
$1,329
22% Growth
$2,194
$1,810
$2,044
$1,656
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
YTD
YTD
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
YTD
YTD
$384
$388
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
YTD
YTD
Adjusted free cash flow excludes the after-tax cash payment impacts of restructuring charges; see Appendix for Non-GAAP reconciliation
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
CLOSING REMARKS
James M. Foote
President and Chief Executive Officer
LOOKING FORWARD
Revising full-year revenue outlook to 1 to 2 percent decline
Taking cautious forecasting approach given economic uncertainty
Outlook reflects present activity levels, with upside if conditions improve in the second half
Includes crude-by-rail headwind from recent customer shutdown
Still expect sub-60% operating ratio
Managing costs to current freight environment
Significant efficiency opportunities remain
Reiterate $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion capital expenditure target
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
APPENDIX
Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Six Months Ended
Dollars in millions
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 2,267
$ 2,009
Property Additions
(769)
(823)
Other Investing Activities
130
133
Free Cash Flow (before payment of dividends)
1,628
1,319
Add back: Cash Payments for Restructuring Charge (after-tax)
-
10
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Before Dividends (non-GAAP)
$ 1,628
$ 1,329
2019 CSX SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL